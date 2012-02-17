* Promises "unwavering support" for Sun tabloid
* Staff angry after arrests of journalists
(Adds further reaction, details)
By Kate Holton
LONDON, Feb 17 Rupert Murdoch vowed to
launch a Sunday edition of his scandal-hit Sun tabloid on Friday
in a bid to win over angry staff mounting one of the biggest
challenges to his more than 40 years as a proprietor in Britain.
Murdoch was in London to reassure employees after the
company supplied information to police which led to the arrest
of some of the most senior journalists on the paper in an
investigation into illegal payments to public officials.
In a typically bullish move, the 80-year-old said that News
Corp would soon launch a Sun on Sunday to replace the News of
the World, which was abruptly shut last year after an inquiry
into telephone hacking to generate stories.
"I've worked alongside you for 43 years to build The Sun
into one of the world's finest papers," Australian-born Murdoch
said in an email to staff.
"My continuing respect makes this situation a source of
great pain for me, as I know it is for each of you".
Murdoch later visited the newsroom floor of the Sun with his
eldest son Lachlan, prompting speculation about what that meant
for son James, who had been seen as heir apparent at News Corp
before the hacking scandal blew up.
A source familiar with the situation played down the
significance of the appearance, saying James had been busy and
wanted Lachlan at what was likely to be a difficult meeting.
The latest arrests sparked the most bitter row within News
Corp's British newspaper arm since a radical overhaul of print
unions sparked violent clashes in the 1980s.
Coming on the back of the closure of his 168-year-old News
of the World, the latest row prompted many to consider whether
Murdoch would quit British media altogether.
"UNWAVERING SUPPORT"
"I am staying with you all, in London, for the next several
weeks to give you my unwavering support," Murdoch said. "I am
confident we will get through this together."
Murdoch bought the Sun in 1969 and swiftly turned it into a
sensationalist daily tabloid, renowned for political clout,
campaigns, entertainment stories, sex scandals, banner headlines
and topless "Page 3" girls.
But executives at his corporate headquarters in New York,
who watched in dismay last year as the phone hacking scandal
dragged down the company's reputation and share price, do not
share his love of newspapers.
A secretive Management and Standards Committee (MSC) set up
by Murdoch has handed information to police after trawling
through 300 million emails, expense accounts and notebooks in
the hunt for signs of criminality.
Murdoch said the committee would continue to work with the
police and illegal activity would not be tolerated. But he said
those journalists who had been arrested would have their
suspensions lifted and could return to work.
"Finally some good news," one member of staff said. Another
described the fact that the arrested Sun employees could return
to work as "heart-warming".
Many staff feel they have been hung out to dry after
competing fiercely for years to break news and keep the Sun
ahead of its rivals.
"You were under immense pressure to get a story," one former
Sun journalist told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "You go
to bed thinking: what am I going to bring in tomorrow? You had
the news editors bellowing down the phone."
CIVIL WAR
Staff on the Sun have spoken in the last week about a "civil
war" breaking out at the company, with many consulting lawyers.
"We will obey the law," Murdoch said.
"Illegal activities simply cannot and will not be tolerated
- at any of our publications. We will turn over every piece of
evidence we find - not just because we are obligated to but
because it is the right thing to do."
The MSC was designed to show, particularly in the United
States, that the group was doing all it could to cooperate and
to detoxify its assets.
Andrew Neil, a Murdoch editor for 11 years on the Sunday
Times, said the row had weakened Murdoch in Britain and the once
all-powerful owner appeared to have effectively lost control.
"He has put in place things he cannot stop," Neil told
Reuters.
"He's doing what he had to do to save his corporation in the
U.S. but he's losing the trust of his UK journalists in the
process."
Trevor Kavanagh, the Sun's associate editor once seen as
unfailingly loyal to Murdoch, toured broadcast studios earlier
this week to lambast the company and the heavy-handedness of
police who detained the staff in dawn raids last weekend.
(Additional reporting by Mark Hosenball and Mike Holden;
Editing by Andrew Roche)