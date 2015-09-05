* Rebekah Brooks returns as News UK chief executive
* Cleared in 2014 of involvement in phone hacking scandal
* Faces battle to revive readership, rebuild contacts
By Kate Holton and Mark Hosenball
LONDON/WASHINGTON, Sept 6 When the once toxic
Rebekah Brooks returns to run Rupert Murdoch's British
newspapers on Monday she will face the toughest challenge of her
career -- rebuilding her reputation and the company in the harsh
glare of the public spotlight.
Brooks, the media mogul's protegee who was cleared last year
of being part of a criminal phone hacking campaign to dig up
news stories, will resume oversight of Britain's The Sun and The
Times papers as News UK chief executive, following a four-year
battle to clear her name.
On her return, she will face a new fight to stem falling
circulation at The Sun, the move of advertisers online and the
simmering resentment from some staff who feel Murdoch sought to
protect Brooks above all others when faced with the crisis
engulfing his company.
Renowned for her networking abilities, the 47-year-old will
also have to find a way to rebuild ties with those who run the
country after her 2011 fall from grace led to her vilification.
"The challenge now is to work out how she's going to operate
this time around given her profile and given that her big modus
operandi in the past was relationships and networks," said one
former senior executive from Murdoch's British newspaper arm.
"The fact is that politicians and business figures still
need to have a strong relationship with News UK."
Brooks' return marks a spectacular comeback for someone who
worked her way up from the lowest rung on the newsroom ladder to
become one of the most powerful women in Britain and a close
friend to the last three prime ministers.
That all seemed set to end in 2011 when the News of the
World tabloid she once edited admitted its journalists had
hacked into thousands of voicemails including those of a
murdered schoolgirl to break news, sparking widespread public
revulsion.
DEEPLY AFFECTED
So tarnished was Brooks that Prime Minister David Cameron,
once a close friend, distanced himself, while lawmakers who once
eagerly sought Murdoch's approval turned their back.
Brooks was later arrested and charged with conspiring to
hack into phones, bribing public officials and perverting the
course of justice but was cleared following a eight-month trial.
Andy Coulson, a former colleague and lover who went on to
become Cameron's spokesman, went to jail, while a handful of
other journalists were also found guilty. A similar probe is
still going on at rival Trinity Mirror.
"Rebekah has gone through a personal experience which we can
only guess at how deeply that has affected her, and the Rebekah
we are going to see in the future is going to be different," a
second former colleague said on the condition of anonymity.
A senior company insider said people who spent time with
Brooks over the last couple of months during her visits to News
Corp headquarters had noted that she was now a much more
congenial person than before.
Despite the acquittal, critics of the company were dismayed
by her return, noting Brooks' defence had been that she could
not be expected to know what her staff were doing.
Chris Bryant, an opposition lawmaker, said Murdoch was
"sticking two fingers" -- a British gesture of insult -- at the
public, while media analysts said it signalled that his News UK
operation was ready to put the crisis behind it.
The senior company insider said Brooks had been given her
old job back because she had been fully vindicated in the trial.
The next challenge for Brooks will be tough, however. In her
four-year absence, Britain's press, known collectively as "Fleet
Street" after the London lane where the papers were based for
generations, has changed significantly.
Sales of The Sun, Britain's biggest-selling newspaper, have
fallen 34 percent since she left, while the paper has failed to
carve out a niche online unlike fierce rival the Daily Mail
which boasts one of the most popular websites in the world.
The Times has fared better, with sales down by 11 percent,
while an online pay wall helped the paper to post an operating
profit for the first time in 13 years in 2014.
The first major decision Brooks and Murdoch will face is on
what stance their papers should take on Britain's pending
referendum on membership of the European Union.
In that she will be joined by Tony Gallagher, a former
editor of the right-leaning Daily Telegraph and deputy editor of
the Mail who is to join as the editor of The Sun.
Prosecutors have also said they are still considering
whether to bring corporate charges against Murdoch's British
newspaper business, while the resentment over how the crisis was
handled internally has not gone away.
"The most generous thing you could say about her is that her
lack of managerial oversight and due diligence during a period
which brought this fine company to its knees is something that
few people will ever forget or forgive," said a third, recently
departed insider, speaking on condition of anonymity.
