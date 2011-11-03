* Beryl Cook to leave as Chief HR Officer Nov. 30

* Cook to take strategic adviser role at News Corp

* Jeff Mook to succeed Cook (Adds more details about Cook)

Nov 3 News Corp's (NWSA.O) top human resources executive, Beryl Cook, is leaving the media conglomerate as it deals with the effects of a phone hacking scandal at its UK newspapers.

Cook, 50, is returning to the Asia Pacific region to be closer to her family and will act as an adviser for News Corp, the company said on Thursday.

"I understand her decision to leave New York and am delighted she has agreed to continue playing an important role within the company," News Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch said in a statement.

Cook has been with News Corp for 22 years, starting as a journalist, including with the Fiji Times. She also worked for STAR TV in Asia and BSkyB BSY.L in the United Kingdom. In 2007, she was appointed chief human resources officer and a member of the office of the chairman.

Jeff Mook, 50, the company's senior vice president of global compensation, will succeed Cook. He will report to the company's president and chief operating officer, Chase Carey.

News Corp has been mired in a phone-hacking scandal at its UK newspaper unit, which has rocked the company since erupting in July and has seen the departure of several high level executives. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba; editing by Robert MacMillan and Andre Grenon)