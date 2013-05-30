BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
May 30 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp said it will cancel its listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) , citing low levels of trading volume.
The company said the volume of its stock traded on the LSE was less then 1 percent of the total globally. The effective date of the delisting will be June 28.
The New York-based company is separating its cable channels, movie studio and other entertainment assets from its newspapers, including The Wall Street Journal. The new publishing company, which will retain the News Corp name, officially kicks off on June 28.
The entertainment assets, including the Fox broadcasting network, will be known as 21st Century Fox.
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.