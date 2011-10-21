* News International to pay 2 million pounds to family
* Rupert Murdoch to pay 1 million pounds to charity
* Hacking of teenage murder victim provoked public fury
(Adds details of statement)
LONDON, Oct 21 News International said on Friday
it had agreed to pay the family of murdered British schoolgirl
Milly Dowler two million pounds ($3.17 million) over phone
hacking claims.
Rupert Murdoch, chief executive of parent company News Corp
, will personally donate another million pounds to
charities chosen by the Dowler family.
The announcement came ahead of Friday's annual meeting of
News Corp in Los Angeles at which the issue of hacking by its
now defunct UK newspaper the News of the World is expected to
fuel demands by some investors for Murdoch's ousting.
The settlement is the biggest payout made by News
International the British newspaper arm of News Corp, in the
phone-hacking scandal.
Dowler was abducted in 2002 and found murdered six months
later. A former nightclub doorman was jailed for life earlier
this year for murdering her.
News this year that the tabloid had hacked into her phone
after she disappeared caused widespread revulsion in Britain and
elevated the hacking issue into a national scandal.
In a joint statement with News International, the Dowler
family said: "Nothing that has been agreed will ever bring back
Milly or undo the traumas of her disappearance and the
horrendous murder trial earlier this year.
"The only way that a fitting tribute could be agreed was to
ensure that a very substantial donation to charity was made in
Milly's memory. We hope that projects will be undertaken so that
some good can come from this."
In the same statement, Rupert Murdoch said the behaviour
that the News of the World had shown the Dowlers was
"abhorrent."
"I hope this donation underscores my regret for the
company's role in this awful event. I also hope that through the
personal donation something positive can be done in memory of
their daughter."
The depth of the furore over the Dowler affair prompted
Murdoch to apologise personally to the family during an arranged
meeting in a London hotel in July at which the media tycoon said
he had been appalled to learn what had occurred.
(Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Keith Weir)