* Court rejected petition to block service last week
* News Corp's Fox says committed to free broadcast signals
* Aereo backed by media mogul Barry Diller
* Aereo perceived as threat to traditional network model
By Liana B. Baker
LAS VEGAS, April 8 News Corp's Fox TV
network raised the stakes in its battle with Web startup Aereo
Inc on Monday, threatening to remove itself from the free
airwaves entirely and become a cable channel if courts do not
shut down the online TV service.
The comments by News Corp's chief operating officer, Chase
Carey, were the strongest sign yet of network industry
opposition to Aereo, which offers a cut-rate TV subscription for
consumers by capturing broadcast signals over thousands of
antennas at one time.
Carey's comments at an industry trade show came a week after
a U.S. appeals court rejected a petition by broadcasters to stop
the service, at least for now.
"If we can't have our rights properly protected through
those legal and political avenues, we will pursue business
solutions. One such business solution would be to take the
network and turn it into a subscription service," said Carey,
speaking at the National Association of Broadcasters show in Las
Vegas.
The television industry is closely watching the case to see
whether it could disrupt the traditional TV model. The industry
sees Aereo and other similar services as a threat to its ability
to control subscription fees and generate advertising income,
its two main sources of revenue.
Aereo could cut the numbers of people who need or want a
more expensive cable video subscription, which would eat into an
estimated $3 billion that broadcasters will reap this year from
cable and satellite systems in so-called retransmission fees,
according to a projection by research firm SNL Kagan.
"It is clear that the broadcast business needs a dual
revenue stream from both ad and subscription to be viable,"
Carey said.
Aereo is backed by IAC, a company chaired by media
heavyweight Barry Diller, who actually was behind the launch of
the Fox Network in 1986.
"It's disappointing to hear that Fox believes that consumers
should not be permitted to use an antenna to access free-to-air
broadcast television," Aereo spokeswoman Virginia Lam said in a
statement on Monday.
NOT A QUICK PROCESS
Carey added that if Fox became a subscription service, it
would be in partnership with its content partners and
affiliates. He emphasized in his remarks that pursuing legal
avenues would be the priority, however, before making such a
move.
BTIG analyst Rich Greenfield said that "switching to a cable
network is not a simple, quick process," but the fact that
broadcast executives are talking about that kind of move means
Aereo is a real threat to their business.
Last June, News Corp announced a plan to split its
publishing and entertainment assets into two publicly traded
companies. The entertainment businesses, which include the 20th
Century Fox film studio, Fox broadcasting network and Fox News
channel, will be called the Fox Group.
News Corp shares closed 2.5 percent higher at $31.41 on
Monday. Others participating in the Aereo lawsuit include
Comcast's Corp's NBC and Walt Disney Co's ABC.
CBS declined to comment, while representatives of NBC and ABC
did not immediately respond.