March 5 News Corp introduced a long rumored national cable sports channel, Fox Sports 1, on Tuesday, aiming to compete with leader ESPN in an increasingly crowded TV sports market place.

Fox will launch the channel Aug. 17 in 90 million homes, Fox executives said at an event in New York City.

The channel will carry college basketball games from conferences such as the Big 12 and Pac 12, college football games including a Notre Dame vs. Stanford matchup, and Major League Baseball games starting in 2014. NASCAR, UFC matches and soccer will also appear on the new network.

Fox is the latest broadcaster to invest in building new national sports networks to grab a slice of the lucrative market dominated by ESPN, Walt Disney Co's sports juggernaut.