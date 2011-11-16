* Childrens Investment, Eton Park, Elliot bought News Corp
* Investors took advantage of dip in share value
Nov 16 Several major hedge funds and
institutional investors piled in on stock of News Corp (NWSA.O)
even as the company was reeling from a phone hacking scandal
which hurt the stock in the third quarter.
UK fund Children's Investment Fund Management bought 53.8
million shares of News Corp A stock valued at $833.5 million
during the three months ended Sept. 30, according to regulatory
filings. Eton Park Capital Management also bought 25.9 million
A shares valued at $400.7 million during the same period.
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp has been battered by a phone
hacking scandal at its UK newspaper arm which has led to the
arrest of some 20 executives and journalists and disrupted the
company's biggest-ever merger transaction with UK satellite
company BSkyB Plc BSY.L.
The fallout from the scandal has threatened the Murdoch
family's control of the company, with one-time presumed CEO
heir James Murdoch under intense pressure in recent weeks for
his role in the affair.
News Corp lost more than 25 percent in value in the month
following the hacking revelations. Rupert Murdoch approved a $5
billion buyback in July to help support the stock through the
period of uncertainty. News Corp had already bought back more
than $1 billion in shares in period between Aug. 15 and Sept
18.
Other hedge funds that took advantage of News Corp's summer
dip included Elliot Associates LP which bought 9 million News
Corp B shares valued at $140.4 million. News Corp's B shares
come with voting rights. Dallas-based Maverick Capital raised
its stake in News Corp by a third by buying 10.4 million News
Corp A shares valued at $160.5 million, the filings show.
News Corp shares are now up 12 percent to around $17 since
the share buyback was announced.
