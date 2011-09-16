* Guardian says police want to know source of explosive
story
* Paper calls action under Official Secrets Act
unprecedented
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Sept 16 British police are seeking an
"unprecedented" court order to force a newspaper which has led
the coverage of a phone-hacking scandal that has engulfed Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp empire to reveal its sources, the paper said
on Friday.
In a story on its website, the left-leaning Guardian said
London's Metropolitan Police (MPS) was seeking to use the
Official Secrets Act to force two of its reporters to disclose
their confidential sources.
The act is designed to protect classified information and
allows prosecutions usually relating to matters of national
security and espionage.
The Guardian newspaper's reports have helped keep the story
at the top of the political agenda in Britain and played a part
in forcing News Corp to close the 168-year-old News of
the World tabloid at the centre of the scandal.
The story had pulled in Murdoch's son James, forced News
Corp to withdraw a bid to buy the rest of pay TV group BSkyB
it did not own, and shaken the British political
establishment.
Britain's most senior police officer and the top
counter-terrorism officer also quit amid a growing furore.
The Guardian said the police wanted to use the act to find
the source of information that led to the revelation in July
that murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler's phone had been hacked.
It was this disclosure that caused a wave of public anger
which ultimately brought about the downfall of the News of the
World, and led to the resignation of Rebekah Brooks, the chief
executive of News International, the British newspaper arm of
News Corp.
"We shall resist this extraordinary demand to the utmost,"
the Guardian's editor Alan Rusbridger said in the online report.
Detectives are currently investigating the phone-hacking
allegations and have already arrested 16 people including Brooks
and Andy Coulson, the former editor of the News of the World who
went on to work as Prime Minister David Cameron's media chief.
One of the detectives involved in the investigation was also
arrested and suspended last month on suspicion of leaking
details about the case.
The paper was the first to report a number of the
high-profile arrests in the phone-hacking inquiry. One of the
Guardian's reporters was quizzed by police investigating the
leaks.
COURT HEARING
The MPS said it was seeking a "production order" against the
Guardian and one of its reporters over potential breaches of the
Official Secrets Act. The paper said the application would be
heard at a London court on Sept 23.
"Operation Weeting (the phone-hacking inquiry) is one of the
MPS's most high profile and sensitive investigations so of
course we should take concerns of leaks seriously to ensure that
public interest is protected by ensuring there is no further
potential compromise," the police said in a statement.
The force added that it paid tribute to "the Guardian's
unwavering determination to expose the hacking scandal and their
challenge around the initial police response" and was not trying
to prevent investigative journalism.
In a Reuters interview, leading human rights lawyer Geoffrey
Robertson criticised the way the police had conducted their
inquiry into the phone hacking scandal, accepting the News of
the World's initial defence that it was the work of a lone
reporter.
"I think the police have acted extremely stupidly in the
course of this whole matter from the time they allowed only one
journalist to be prosecuted and this is another example," he
said in an interview with former Sunday Times editor Harold
Evans who now works for Reuters as editor-at-large.
"Using the official secrets act to obtain a journalist's
source is really something of an outrage," Robertson added.
"Police maybe think they can take these liberties against
good journalists because there are so many bad ones out there."
