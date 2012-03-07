LONDON, March 7 The government's top legal adviser said on Wednesday he was looking at whether comments by a detective leading investigations into alleged illegal activities at Rupert Murdoch's newspapers could prejudice future trials.

London police's Deputy Assistant Commissioner Sue Akers told a public inquiry last week that illegal payments to public officials were rife at Murdoch's Sun tabloid, where 11 journalists have been arrested by her detectives.

After an unnamed person raised concerns that the remarks could affect possible trials, Attorney General Dominic Grieve said he would look into the matter.

"Evidence given during the Leveson inquiry has been drawn to the attention of the attorney general's office," a spokeswoman for Grieve said. "The attorney general will consider the issues raised."

In her statement, Akers, who is heading three criminal inquires centred on News Corp's O> British newspaper arm, News International, said the Sun had operated a "culture ... of illegal payments".

"The current assessment is that it reveals a network of corrupted officials," she added.

Legal rules mean statements to a public inquiry are covered by privilege, so Akers' comments could not be considered to be in contempt of court, as some media reports suggested. But Grieve could consider that they might impact on a fair trial.

Grieve's spokeswoman said a decision on any action considered appropriate would be made in due course.

Since January last year, detectives have made some 40 arrests over allegations that journalists illegally accessed the voicemail messages of mobile phones, bribed public officials or hacked into email accounts.

Those arrested include Andy Coulson, a former editor of the now defunct News of the World newspaper and former media chief for Prime Minister David Cameron, Rebekah Brooks, ex-chief executive of News International, and numerous journalists from Murdoch's British titles.

Two senior journalists from News International have apparently tried to take their own lives amid the growing allegations of illegal practices, sources close to the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Steve Addison)