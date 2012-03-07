LONDON, March 7 The government's top legal
adviser said on Wednesday he was looking at whether comments by
a detective leading investigations into alleged illegal
activities at Rupert Murdoch's newspapers could prejudice future
trials.
London police's Deputy Assistant Commissioner Sue Akers told
a public inquiry last week that illegal payments to public
officials were rife at Murdoch's Sun tabloid, where 11
journalists have been arrested by her detectives.
After an unnamed person raised concerns that the remarks
could affect possible trials, Attorney General Dominic Grieve
said he would look into the matter.
"Evidence given during the Leveson inquiry has been drawn to
the attention of the attorney general's office," a spokeswoman
for Grieve said. "The attorney general will consider the issues
raised."
In her statement, Akers, who is heading three criminal
inquires centred on News Corp's O> British newspaper arm,
News International, said the Sun had operated a "culture ... of
illegal payments".
"The current assessment is that it reveals a network of
corrupted officials," she added.
Legal rules mean statements to a public inquiry are covered
by privilege, so Akers' comments could not be considered to be
in contempt of court, as some media reports suggested. But
Grieve could consider that they might impact on a fair trial.
Grieve's spokeswoman said a decision on any action
considered appropriate would be made in due course.
Since January last year, detectives have made some 40
arrests over allegations that journalists illegally accessed the
voicemail messages of mobile phones, bribed public officials or
hacked into email accounts.
Those arrested include Andy Coulson, a former editor of the
now defunct News of the World newspaper and former media chief
for Prime Minister David Cameron, Rebekah Brooks, ex-chief
executive of News International, and numerous journalists from
Murdoch's British titles.
Two senior journalists from News International have
apparently tried to take their own lives amid the growing
allegations of illegal practices, sources close to the company
said on Tuesday.
