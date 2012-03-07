* Govt's top legal adviser to examine Sue Akers remarks
* Ex-top cop concerned over senior officers' media relations
* Journalists bribed police-former senior officer
(Adds new evidence from inquiry)
By Michael Holden
LONDON, March 7 The government's top legal
adviser said on Wednesday he was looking at whether comments by
a detective leading investigations into alleged illegal
activities at Rupert Murdoch's newspapers could prejudice future
trials.
London police's Deputy Assistant Commissioner Sue Akers told
a public inquiry last week that illegal payments to public
officials were rife at Murdoch's Sun tabloid, where 11
journalists have been arrested by her detectives.
After an unnamed person raised concerns that the remarks
could affect possible trials, Attorney General Dominic Grieve
said he would look into the matter.
"Evidence given during the Leveson inquiry has been drawn to
the attention of the attorney general's office," a spokeswoman
for Grieve said. "The attorney general will consider the issues
raised."
In her statement, Akers, who is heading three criminal
inquires centred on News Corp's British newspaper arm, News
International, said the Sun had operated a "culture ... of
illegal payments".
"The current assessment is that it reveals a network of
corrupted officials," she added.
Legal rules mean statements to a public inquiry are covered
by privilege, so Akers' comments could not be considered to be
in contempt of court, as some media reports suggested. But
Grieve could consider that they might impact on a fair trial.
Grieve's spokeswoman said a decision on any action
considered appropriate would be made in due course.
Since January last year, detectives have made some 40
arrests over allegations that journalists illegally accessed the
voicemail messages of mobile phones, bribed public officials or
hacked into email accounts.
Those arrested include Andy Coulson, a former editor of the
now defunct News of the World newspaper and former media chief
for Prime Minister David Cameron, Rebekah Brooks, ex-chief
executive of News International, and numerous journalists from
Murdoch's British titles.
Two senior journalists from News International have
apparently tried to take their own lives amid the growing
allegations of illegal practices, sources close to the company
said on Tuesday.
POLICE TOO CLOSE TO JOURNALISTS
Meanwhile the police themselves continue to come under the
spotlight over whether some senior officers were too close to
News International, clouding their judgement over claims of
phone-hacking at the News of the World.
On Wednesday, former London Commissioner Ian Blair told the
inquiry he himself had had lunch with Rebekah Brooks on the day
she inquired about borrowing a police horse, but said he could
not recollect the issue being mentioned.
Asked if he thought the affair dubbed "Horsegate" by the
media was a big deal, he said "no".
However, he criticised the decision by senior officer John
Yates not to reopen the phone-hacking probe in 2009, saying it
was too hasty.
"Do I believe that John Yates took that decision in order to
placate News International? No I don't," he told the Leveson
inquiry. "But his difficulty ... is a number of contacts and
that I think is a problem."
But, he said he was concerned about the close media
relations and "large amount of dinners" enjoyed by Yates and
Andy Hayman, the officer with ultimate responsibility for the
original 2006 probe into News of the World phone-hacking.
Hayman was also investigated over media leaks regarding one
terrorism case, Blair revealed. Hayman's explanation for
multiple calls to journalists was because he had a specific
media advisory role.
"I'm not sure I find that sufficient in this case," said
Blair, who told the inquiry his own phone numbers were in the
file of the private detective at the centre of the phone-hacking
scandal, although he did not think he himself was a victim.
Another former senior officer Bob Quick told the inquiry he
had recommended an investigation into police corruption in 2000
after intelligence that some officers were being paid 500 to
2,000 pounds by journalists for stories.
However, Hayman, his boss at the time, decided against it
because of problems obtaining evidence.
He also said he was asked to examine whether Yates had been
leaking information to the media over the high-profile "cash for
honours" inquiry.
Yates refused to allow access to his phone records saying,
"I am very well connected", the inquiry heard, although Quick
said he saw no evidence of any leaking.
(Editing by Steve Addison)