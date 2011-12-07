(Adds release on bail)
LONDON Dec 7 British police have arrested
the private eye at the heart of the scandal over illegal
newspaper telephone hacking, which forced Rupert Murdoch to shut
Britain's most-read newspaper and rocked the media and political
elite.
Police said a 41-year-old man had been detained in London on
suspicion of conspiring to intercept voicemail messages and
perverting the course of justice, and was later released on bail
until March, pending further investigation.
Media reports said the man was Glenn Mulcaire, the private
investigator accused of listening to phone mail messages on
behalf of journalists. Mulcaire's lawyer was not immediately
available for comment.
Mulcaire, 41, a former professional soccer player, worked
for years as a private investigator for the News of the World.
Questions to News Corp executives in parliamentary hearings have
focused on how much they knew about his activities.
Britain's media industry, politicians and police have been
rocked this year by revelations that journalists and private
investigators illegally intercepted mobile phone voicemail
messages to get gossip for stories. Detectives are also looking
into whether reporters paid police for information.
The scandal forced Murdoch's News Corp to shut the News of
the World weekly tabloid in July. Top London police officers
have resigned and Prime Minister David Cameron's media adviser -
a former News of the World editor - resigned and was arrested.
Police have made about 20 arrests in the phone hacking case
so far, while other people have been held on suspicion of
hacking into computers and paying police for information.
Suspected targets of telephone hacking commissioned by the
News of the World include celebrities and politicians, families
of soldiers killed in Afghanistan and crime victims, including a
missing schoolgirl who was later found dead.
The scandal forced Murdoch's News Corp to abandon
plans to take full control of Britain's BSkyB satellite TV
broadcaster, and has put his son James, the executive in charge
of UK operations, under fire in parliamentary hearings.
An inquiry into press practices set up by Cameron has heard
testimony from film stars, politicians and crime victims
complaining that they have been hounded by reporters whose
methods they believe are illegal.
