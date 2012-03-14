LONDON, March 14 British police investigating a phone-hacking scandal at Rupert Murdoch's News of the World tabloid arrested a man for a second time on Wednesday, who fitted the description of the tabloid's former chief reporter, Neville Thurlbeck.

Police said officers from Operation Weeting, its phone-hacking probe, had arrested a 51-year-old man who had previously been arrested on Apr. 5, 2011, on suspicion of intimidation of a witness and encouraging or assisting an offence.

Thurlbeck, who was arrested on Apr. 5, 2011 on suspicion of conspiring to intercept communications and unlawful interception of voicemail messages, did not answer his phone on Wednesday.

His arrest last year was labelled as arrest "A" by police, who used the same code for Wednesday's detention.

On Tuesday, six people including former News of the World editor Rebekah Brooks and her husband Charlie Brooks were arrested as part of Operation Weeting.

Last year Murdoch closed the News of the World weekly, published by the British arm of his News Corp media group, after a public outcry over allegations the tabloid had also hacked the phone of a murdered schoolgirl. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Tim Castle)