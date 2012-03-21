(fixes typo in second par)

LONDON, March 21 Former News of the World editor Rebekah Brooks was questioned by British police again on Wednesday for her part in a phone-hacking and bribery scandal that has rocked Rupert Murdoch's media empire.

Police said a 43-year-old woman answered bail at a police station in the English county of Buckinghamshire and was questioned by officers from Operation Elveden, which is investigating allegations of corrupt payments to public officials.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed that the woman was Brooks, who has been arrested twice, once on suspicion of corruption and intercepting communications, and once on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

The Milton Keynes Citizen reported that Brooks had arrived at Milton Keynes police station in Buckinghamshire at 1000 GMT. Police later said she had been rebailed to return to a London police station in May.

Brooks, a favourite of Murdoch's, rose to become chief executive of News International, the British publishing arm of News Corp, until she quit at the height of the scandal last July. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Michael Holden)