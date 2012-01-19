LONDON Jan 19 Lawyers for victims of the
phone hacking scandal at the British newspaper arm of Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp media empire say the company has
acknowledged covering up the scale of illegal activity by
destroying evidence and lying to investigators.
In a statement that could further damage the company's
reputation, lawyers for victims who have reached a settlement
said the agreement was based on News Group Newspapers
acknowledging senior executives tried to hide evidence.
"News Group has agreed to compensation being assessed on the
basis that senior employees and directors of NGN knew about the
wrongdoing and sought to conceal it by deliberately deceiving
investigators and destroying evidence," the statement said.
The lawyers issued the statement on Thursday as they
prepared to tell a judge in a London court that many of the most
high-profile victims - who include sports stars, actors and
politicians, were ready to settle their claims.
