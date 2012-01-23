(Adds News International comment)
By Michael Holden
LONDON Jan 23 Journalists from the News
of the World tabloid misled police after hacking the mobile
phone of murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler, action which sparked
a scandal engulfing News Corp, a letter from police
published on Monday said.
Surrey Police said reporters had lied to police after
hacking into Dowler's voicemail messages in 2002 and put
pressure on detectives working on her case.
The paper, part of News International, the British arm of
Rupert Murdoch's media empire, had demanded answers after
claiming it had information Dowler had contacted a recruitment
agency, the force said.
One of its reporters had claimed the tabloid had got
Dowler's mobile phone details from school children, while the
letter discloses someone had called the agency pretending to be
Dowler's mother.
It later emerged a message from the agency had mistakenly
been left on Dowler's phone because they had the wrong number on
their files.
The force dismissed speculation that information published
by the News of the World (NOTW) had come from collusion between
detectives and the paper.
"The NOTW obtained that information by accessing Milly
Dowler's phone," Surrey's Assistant Chief Constable Jerry Kirkby
wrote in a letter to lawmakers investigating phone-hacking.
It was the revelation by the Guardian newspaper last July
that the tabloid's reporters had illegally accessed the
voicemail of missing Dowler, who was later found murdered, which
caused the phone-hacking to hit the headlines amid widespread
public revulsion.
News Corp took the drastic step of shutting down the
168-year-old paper, pulled its plan to take full control of
Britain's highly profitable satellite broadcaster BSkyB
and Murdoch also personally donated 1 million pounds ($1.6
million) to charities nominated by the Dowler family.
News International also paid the family a further 2 million
pounds for behaviour Murdoch described as "abhorrent".
"The interception of Milly Dowler's phone was shocking
and totally unacceptable," a News International spokeswoman said
on Tuesday.
"The abhorrent nature of what was discovered to have
happened at the News of the World ultimately led to its closure
last year , " she added.
In a twist to the Dowler story last December, police said
there was no evidence about a central claim in the original
Guardian story that News of the World journalists had deleted
voicemails, which had given her parents false hope she was still
alive.
An inquiry set up by Prime Minister David Cameron into
newspaper practices in the wake of the furore heard that the
most likely explanation was that the voicemails had been
automatically removed after a 72-hour limit.
NO ACTION
The letter from Surrey Police to parliament's Culture,
Media, and Sport Committee made no reference to this or why the
police had not taken action earlier if it knew her phone had
been hacked by the paper.
Instead, Kirkby merely provided details of police dealings
with the News of the World in early 2002 during the search for
teenager Dowler.
Murdoch's News International had claimed for years that the
hacking of voicemails to generate stories was limited to a
single "rogue" reporter who went to jail for the crime in 2007.
"Surrey Police have not explained why they did not
investigate that deception in 2002," Mark Lewis, the Dowler
family lawyer said. "No thought seems to have been given to the
effect on the Dowler family."
Names of those on the paper involved were redacted as London
police are conducting three criminal investigations into
phone-hacking, but the letter implied several reporters could
have been involved.
Kirkby said his letter detailed Surrey Police's "present
understanding" and a full internal probe into the hacking of
Dowler's phone was not yet complete.
Last Thursday, News International settled a string of legal
claims from 36 people including celebrities and politicians over
phone-hacking, although it said the payouts were not an
admission its management knew about the practice or covered it
up.
