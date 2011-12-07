Dec 7 Here is a timeline of the major
events in the British phone-hacking scandal since July:
July 4 - A lawyer for the family of murdered schoolgirl
Milly Dowler says police have told him that her voicemail
messages had been hacked, possibly by a News of the World
investigator.
July 7 - News Corp announces it will close the News
of the World. The July 10 edition is to be the last.
July 8 - Andy Coulson, a former News of the World editor who
also served as Prime Minister David Cameron's chief media
adviser until resigning in January 2011, is arrested on
suspicion of conspiring to intercept communications. The News of
the World's former royal editor, Clive Goodman, is re-arrested.
July 11 - Murdoch withdraws News Corp's offer to spin off
BSkyB's Sky News channel, made to help win approval for News
Corp's bid for 61 percent of BSkyB it does not own.
July 13 - News Corp withdraws its bid for BSkyB. This
pre-empts a planned vote in parliament.
-- Tom Crone, legal manager at News International, resigns.
July 14 - Rupert Murdoch tells the Wall Street Journal, part
of his empire, that News Corp has handled the crisis "extremely
well in every way possible", making only "minor mistakes".
July 15 - Rebekah Brooks, a former News of the World editor,
resigns as chief executive of News International.
-- Les Hinton, who as executive chairman of News
International told parliament in 2009 that any problem with
hacking was limited to one case, resigns as chief executive of
Murdoch's Dow Jones & Co, publisher of the WSJ.
July 16/17 - A direct apology from Rupert Murdoch is carried
in British national newspapers with the headline "We are sorry".
July 17 - Detectives arrest Brooks.
-- Paul Stephenson, London's police commissioner, resigns
after coming under fire over the appointment of former News of
the World deputy editor, Neil Wallis, as a public relations
adviser to the force.
July 19 - Rupert Murdoch, questioned by parliament's
Culture, Media and Sports committee, says he was "shocked,
appalled and ashamed" when he heard about the Dowler case.
Murdoch denies he considers himself personally responsible.
James Murdoch also appears before the committee. Brooks also
joins her former bosses in apologising.
July 20 - Parliament's home affairs committee releases
report criticising News International's attempts to
"deliberately thwart" the original hacking investigation.
July 21 - Crone and Colin Myler, ex-editor of the News of
the World, say James Murdoch's statement to the committee --
that he had been unaware in 2008 of an e-mail that suggested
wrongdoing was more widespread -- was mistaken.
Aug 10 - Murdoch endorses top lieutenant Chase Carey as the
preferred choice to succeed him as News Corp CEO.
Oct 21 - Murdoch deflects attempts by investors to remove
him as chairman of News Corp at the company's annual meeting. He
also retains his sons James and Lachlan as directors.
Oct 24 - Hinton appears before the parliamentary committee
for a second time, saying he had not been complicit in a
cover-up and that he had not realised the scale of the problem.
Nov. 4 - Police arrest a 48-year-old in connection with
payments made to police. Two company sources identify the man as
Sun reporter Jamie Pyatt. The Sun is Britain's largest
circulation daily newspaper.
-- Police believe the number of people targeted for phone
message eavesdropping is almost 5,800, some 2,000 more than
originally thought.
Nov. 7 - News International admits its staff ordered
surveillance to be carried out on two lawyers representing
victims suing the media group over the scandal.
Nov. 8 - The News of the World paid former police officer
Derek Webb to spy on Prince William, the parents of "Harry
Potter" actor Daniel Radcliffe and a host of other high-profile
people, the BBC says.
Nov. 10 - James Murdoch, in a second appearance before the
parliamentary committee, denies he misled parliament about the
extent of his knowledge of hacking at News of the World. Murdoch
blames other senior executives for not telling him more about
potential evidence of widespread hacking.
-- Murdoch reiterates that Myler and Crone had not shown him
the transcripts, contained in an email dubbed the "For Neville"
email, and says Crone misled parliament.
-- Murdoch says that members of the committee of MPs had
also been surveillance targets of the newspaper, and he
apologises "unreservedly" to Tom Watson, one of the targets.
Nov. 14 - The public inquiry, chaired by Lord Leveson and
set up by Cameron, begins its investigations into newspaper
practices.
Nov. 29 - Paul McMullan, a reporter at the News of the World
tells a public inquiry that former editors of the newspaper,
including Andy Coulson, were aware that phone-hacking was taking
place at the tabloid.
Nov. 30 - Police arrest Bethany Usher, as part of their
inquiry into illegal telephone hacking. She was a former
reporter at the News of the World and currently lectures in
communications at Teesside University.
Dec. 7 - Police arrest Glen Mulcaire as part of their
Operation Weeting investigation into phone hacking. Mulcaire had
already been jailed in 2007 for illegally accessing the
voicemails of royal aides and five other figures along with
Clive Goodman.
(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit;)