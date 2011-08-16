Aug 16 Here is a timeline of events in the
British phone-hacking scandal since it emerged on July 4 that
the phone of murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler had been hacked.
The ensuing outrage prompted News Corp to close the
168-year-old Sunday tabloid News of the World and drop a $12
billion plan to take full control of BSkyB .
July 4 - A lawyer for Dowler's family says he learned from
police her voicemail messages had been hacked, possibly by a
News of the World investigator. The hacker had deleted messages
on the phone, raising false hopes Dowler could still be alive.
Police later say they also contacted the parents of two
10-year-old girls killed in the town of Soham in 2002.
July 5 - News International says new information has been
given to police. The BBC says it related to emails appearing to
show payments were made to police for information and were
authorised by Andy Coulson, former editor of News of the World.
-- The list of those possibly targeted includes victims of
the London suicide bombings of July 7, 2005, and the parents of
Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in Portugal in 2007.
July 6 - Rupert Murdoch appoints News Corp executive Joel
Klein to oversee an investigation into the hacking allegations.
-- Daily Telegraph says the News of the World hacked the
phones of families of soldiers killed in Iraq and Afghanistan.
July 7 - News Corp announces it will close down the News of
the World. The July 10 edition is the last.
July 8 - Cameron announces two inquiries, one led by a judge
on the hacking scandal, another looking at new regulations for
the British press.
-- Coulson, who had served as Cameron's chief media adviser
until resigning in January, is arrested on suspicion of
conspiring to intercept communications and suspicion of
corruption. He is bailed until October. The News of the World's
former royal editor, Clive Goodman, is re-arrested in connection
with a police operation looking at alleged payments to police by
journalists at the paper.
July 11 - Murdoch withdraws News Corp's offer to spin off
BSkyB's Sky News channel, previously made to help win approval
of its bid for the 61 percent of BSkyB it does not own. This
opens the way for the government to refer the BSkyB bid to the
competition commission which will carry out an investigation.
July 12 - John Yates, assistant commissioner at London's
Metropolitan Police, criticised for deciding in 2009 not to
reopen the earlier inquiry, tells the Home Affairs Committee he
probably did only the minimum work required before deciding.
July 13 - News Corp withdraws its bid for BSkyB. This
pre-empts a planned vote in parliament.
-- Tom Crone, legal manager at News International, leaves
the company, a source familiar with the situation says.
-- Cameron gives details of a formal public inquiry into the
affair, to be chaired by senior judge Brian Leveson.
July 14 -- The FBI says it will investigate allegations News
Corp hacked into phone records of victims of Sept. 11 attacks.
-- Rupert Murdoch tells the Wall Street Journal, part of his
empire, that News Corp handled the crisis "extremely well in
every way possible", making only "minor mistakes".
July 15 - Brooks, former News of the World editor, resigns
as chief executive of News International. Tom Mockridge, CEO of
the company's Italian pay TV arm Sky Italia, will replace her.
-- Les Hinton, who told parliament in 2009 that any problem
with hacking was limited to one case, resigns as chief executive
of Murdoch's Dow Jones & Co., publisher of the WSJ.
July 16/17 - A direct apology from Rupert Murdoch is carried
in all UK national newspapers under the headline "We are sorry".
July 17 - Detectives arrest Brooks on suspicion of
intercepting communications and corruption. She is released on
bail after about 12 hours in police custody.
-- Paul Stephenson, London's police commissioner, resigns
after coming under fire over the appointment of Neil Wallis as
public relations adviser to the force. Wallis, a former News of
the World deputy editor, was arrested on July 14.
July 18 - Yates resigns over his role in the phone hacking
probe.
-- Former News of the World journalist Sean Hoare is found
dead at his home near London. Hoare told the New York Times that
phone hacking at the tabloid was far more extensive than the
paper had acknowledged at the time.
July 19 - Stephenson and Yates appear before parliament's
home affairs committee.
-- Rupert Murdoch, questioned by parliament's Culture, Media
and Sports committee, says he was "shocked, appalled and
ashamed" when he heard about the Milly Dowler case. Asked if he
considered himself personally responsible "for this fiasco",
Murdoch replies simply: "No." James Murdoch also appears before
the committee in three hours of testimony.
-- Brooks joins her former bosses in apologising.
July 20 - The home affairs committee releases report
criticising News International's attempts to "deliberately
thwart" the original hacking investigation.
-- Cameron, defending his integrity in an emergency debate
in parliament, says he regrets the uproar caused by his hiring
of Coulson. Should Coulson turn out to have lied, Cameron says
he will apologise.
July 21 - Tom Crone and Colin Myler, ex-editor of the News
of the World, say that James Murdoch's statement to the
committee that he had been unaware in 2008 of an e-mail that
suggested wrongdoing was more widespread, is mistaken. The two
say they told him about the email. Murdoch stands by his
testimony.
July 28 - Sara Payne, whose eight-year-old daughter Sarah
was abducted and murdered in 2000, is told by police they have
found evidence to suggest she was targeted by the News of the
World's investigator Glenn Mulcaire. The latest evidence is
believed to relate to a phone given to Sara Payne by Brooks as a
gift to help her stay in touch with her supporters.
-- The BSkyB board unanimously backs James Murdoch to stay
on as chairman.
July 29 - Mulcaire issues a statement through his lawyer
saying he was not acting on his own initiative when he
intercepted phone messages while in the pay of the newspaper.
Aug 2 - Police arrest a man on suspicion of corruption and
conspiring to intercept communications. Sky News says it is
Stuart Kuttner, a managing editor at the News of the World.
Aug 10 - Police say they have arrested Greg Miskiw, a senior
editor at the News of the World at the time of the
phone-hacking. He is the 12th figure to be arrested.
-- Murdoch endorses top lieutenant Chase Carey as the
preferred choice to succeed him as News Corp CEO acknowledging
for the first time publicly that his son James is not the
preferred choice, at least in the near-term.
Aug 16 - Goodman says, in a letter written four years ago,
that the practice of hacking at the News of the World was openly
discussed until then editor Andy Coulson banned open talk about
it.
-- The committee investigating the hacking scandal says it
will probably recall James Murdoch to give further evidence
after receiving the Goodman letter and statements from other
parties which contradicted his previous testimony.
