By Kate Holton

LONDON Oct 7 British interior designer Kelly Hoppen has accepted 60,000 pounds ($92,300) in damages in settlement of her legal action over the phone hacking scandal which has engulfed Rupert Murdoch's News Corp media empire.

Hoppen, who has a number of celebrity clients and is a familiar face in the British press, was one of around 60 high-profile figures who had lodged cases against News International, the British arm of News Corp , charging that they had their phones hacked to generate stories by people working for the now defunct News of the World tabloid.

A judge will hear a test case in January brought by film star Jude Law and others which could set guidelines over damages for hacking.

Hoppen alleged her phone was hacked between 2004 and 2006. Police initally told her that there was no evidence to support her claim, but changed that guidance earlier this year as accusations of malpractice mushroomed.

"The parties have now agreed to settle their differences," her solicitor Mark Thomson told London's High Court on Friday.

"(News International and News Group Newspapers) have agreed to pay 60,000 pounds to the claimant as damages as well as her costs," he added.

The phone hacking scandal forced News Corp to close the News of the World and drop a $12 billion bid for full control of pay TV operator BSkyB . It has also spawned a judge-led inquiry into Britain's cut-throat newspaper industry.

The claimants say there was a "grand conspiracy" at the newspaper, meaning that illegal voicemail interception was standard practice and widely known about. News International denies this, although it has admitted some liability and offered compensation to a few of the claimants.

In another of the lead cases, actress Sienna Miller accepted a payout of 100,000 pounds in June. Hoppen is a former wife of Miller's father. (Kate Holton; editing by Steve Addison)