(Adds background)
By Kate Holton
LONDON Oct 7 British interior designer Kelly
Hoppen has accepted 60,000 pounds ($92,300) in damages in
settlement of her legal action over the phone hacking scandal
which has engulfed Rupert Murdoch's News Corp media empire.
Hoppen, who has a number of celebrity clients and is a
familiar face in the British press, was one of around 60
high-profile figures who had lodged cases against News
International, the British arm of News Corp , charging
that they had their phones hacked to generate stories by people
working for the now defunct News of the World tabloid.
A judge will hear a test case in January brought by film
star Jude Law and others which could set guidelines over damages
for hacking.
Hoppen alleged her phone was hacked between 2004 and 2006.
Police initally told her that there was no evidence to support
her claim, but changed that guidance earlier this year as
accusations of malpractice mushroomed.
"The parties have now agreed to settle their differences,"
her solicitor Mark Thomson told London's High Court on Friday.
"(News International and News Group Newspapers) have agreed
to pay 60,000 pounds to the claimant as damages as well as her
costs," he added.
The phone hacking scandal forced News Corp to close the News
of the World and drop a $12 billion bid for full control of pay
TV operator BSkyB . It has also spawned a judge-led
inquiry into Britain's cut-throat newspaper industry.
The claimants say there was a "grand conspiracy" at the
newspaper, meaning that illegal voicemail interception was
standard practice and widely known about. News International
denies this, although it has admitted some liability and offered
compensation to a few of the claimants.
In another of the lead cases, actress Sienna Miller accepted
a payout of 100,000 pounds in June. Hoppen is a former wife of
Miller's father.
(Kate Holton; editing by Steve Addison)