LONDON Nov 29 Former editors of the News
of the World newspaper, including British Prime Minister David
Cameron's former media chief Andy Coulson, were aware that
phone-hacking was taking place at the tabloid, one of its
ex-reporters told a public inquiry on Tuesday.
Paul McMullan said the practice had not been "uncommon"
among the rank and file reporters at the paper, part of Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp which he shut down in July amid
public fury at revelations of phone-hacking by the paper.
The furore prompted Cameron to order a public inquiry into
press standards which began its hearings this month.
Asked if editors at the paper knew voicemails on mobile
phones were being intercepted, McMullan told the inquiry: "We
did all these things for our editors, for Rebekah Brooks and for
Andy Coulson."
Coulson quit as editor of the paper in 2007 when its royal
correspondent was jailed for phone-hacking. He denied any
knowledge of the practice, which News International, News Corp's
British arm, said had been the work of a rogue reporter.
Cameron took him on as his communications chief shortly
afterwards, a decision critics say casts serious doubt on his
judgement. Coulson resigned from the post in January.
"My assertion has always been Andy Coulson brought that
practice wholesale with him when he was appointed deputy
editor," McMullan said, referring to phone-hacking.
McMullan defended hacking, saying it was a "perfectly
acceptable tool" in trying to get to the truth but called Brooks
and Coulson "the scum of journalism" for trying to shift the
blame onto him and other colleagues.
Brooks quit as chief executive of News International in
July and both she and Coulson have been arrested and bailed by
police investigating the hacking allegations.
