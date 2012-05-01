* UK parliamentary select committee publishes hacking report
* Rupert Murdoch not fit to run an international company
* Newspaper misled parliament, huge failures in corporate
governance
* Media watchdog Ofcom to examine report
By Georgina Prodhan and Kate Holton
LONDON, May 1 Rupert Murdoch is not fit to run a
major international company, British lawmakers said on Tuesday,
finding him ultimately responsible for the illegal phone hacking
that has corroded his global media empire and damaged the
political establishment.
The lawmakers said the 81-year-old News Corp chief
lacked credibility, his son James appeared incompetent and the
company was guilty of "wilful blindness" towards its staff at
the News of the World tabloid.
The cross-party parliamentary committee, which approved the
report by a majority of six to four, also scolded News Corp's
British newspaper arm for misleading parliament during its five
year investigation into the hacking of the phones of
celebrities, murder victims, politicians and soldiers.
But it split along party lines, with members from Prime
Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party voting against the
report, saying they did not agree with its view that the
Australian-born Murdoch was not fit to run a major company.
Cameron is facing criticism ahead of local elections this
week that he was too close to the media tycoon, who won
government approval to take over British pay-TV operator BSkyB
, before dropping the bid when the scandal broke.
The report said there had been huge failures in corporate
governance which raised questions about the competence of
Rupert's 39-year-old son, James.
"News International and its parent News Corporation
exhibited wilful blindness, for which the companies' directors
-including Rupert Murdoch and James Murdoch - should ultimately
take responsibility," it said.
"We conclude, therefore, that Rupert Murdoch is not a fit
person to exercise the stewardship of a major international
company."
Murdoch said the report had made difficult reading. "But we
have done the most difficult part, which has been to take a
long, hard and honest look at our past mistakes."
"There is no easy way around this, but I am proud to say
that we have been working hard to put things right," he said in
an email to staff.
In an echo of previous attempts to contain the scandal to a
single "rogue" reporter involved in phone-hacking, Murdoch said
only a single incident of wrongdoing - an email hacking case at
the Times of London - had been found at his British broadsheets.
He said the company's Management and Standards Committee,
which was set up to help police and lawyers investigate hacking
and bribery by journalists, had now concluded its investigations
into those newspapers and the Sun, where several reporters have
been arrested on suspicion of bribery.
News Corp homed in on the split between the Conservatives
and opposition Labour party members in the committee, saying its
factual record was followed by "some commentary that we, and
indeed several members of the committee, consider unjustified
and highly partisan".
British media regulator Ofcom is investigating whether BSkyB
-- 39 percent owned by NewsCorp - is a "fit and proper" owner of
a broadcast licence, which entails an examination of the
company's officers and shareholders.
A top 10 investor in BSkyB, who declined to be named, noted
the political row over the 'not fit' wording, which was clearly
aimed at influencing the Ofcom decision.
Asked if the report would have any bearing on his stake, he
said: "Not just yet but if it means he (Murdoch) has to sell
eventually, then that might be quite interesting."
The scandal has already forced James Murdoch to sever almost
all his ties with Britain, stepping down as chairman of BSkyB,
although he still holds a directorship of the company.
"The suggestion that Rupert Murdoch is not fit to lead a
major international company is an astonishing conclusion,"
commentator Roy Greenslade, who worked under Murdoch at the Sun
and Sunday Times, told Reuters.
The revelations of widespread phone hacking for newspaper
stories last summer wiped almost 20 percent off News Corp's
value in one month and has reduced James Murdoch's chances of
taking over his father's $50 billion media empire, which
includes the Wall Street Journal, 20th Century Fox and pay-TV
operations.
Shareholders of News Corp could use the report as an excuse
to demand better corporate governance, but the Murdoch family
controls around 40 percent of voting stock so Rupert is unlikely
to come under any real pressure to change his leadership style.
"There are some large investors who like the assets but
don't like how they're run," said David Joyce, an analyst at
Miller Tabak, adding the report could be positive if it forced
News Corp to improve its corporate governance.
PARTISAN?
The final version of the report was backed mainly by Labour
members but also a member of the Liberal Democrats, junior
partners in the governing coalition, in a blow to the
Conservatives.
"None of us were able to support the report and we all voted
against it," Conservative lawmaker Louise Mensch said, referring
to her party members. "It will be correctly seen as a partisan
report and we've lost a very great deal of its credibility."
Mensch said she would have supported the report if the
reference to Rupert Murdoch being unfit to run a major
international company had been removed.
"These people corrupted our country," Tom Watson, a Labour
lawmaker and one of Murdoch's harshest critics on the committee
said, referring to a police inquiry that has led to the arrests
of journalists as well as police officers suspected of taking
bribes.
The report said News Corp executives had shown contempt for
the parliamentary system, singling out ex-News International
chief Les Hinton, the paper's former top lawyer Tom Crone and
the tabloid's last editor Colin Myler for having misled them.
James has also apologised for failing to get to the bottom
of the scandal but said he was kept in the dark by staff at the
paper. The committee said it did not have enough evidence to
judge, but said Murdoch should have asked more questions.
"Their instinct throughout, until it was too late, was to
cover up," the report said.
Yacktman Asset Management, a large shareholder in News Corp,
said the British report did not change their view on the stock,
while Barry Diller, who helped Murdoch build the Fox TV and
studio business, said he was "more fit, morally and otherwise,
to lead an organization than the majority of those that do".
BSkyB shares finished up 1.9 percent, slightly outperforming
a 1.3 percent rise on the broad FTSE 100 index.
The lower house of parliament will meet at a later date to
debate the report and vote on whether to accept the findings.
