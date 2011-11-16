* Lawyer outlines allegations against UK press
* Inquiry set up following phone-hacking scandal
* Journalists face "climate of fear"
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Nov 16 Britain's entire press
stands in the dock at an inquiry into media standards, said a
lawyer representing victims of press intrusion and phone-hacking
by Rupert Murdoch's News of the World.
David Sherborne, who is representing 51 "core participants"
at an inquiry set up as the hacking scandal engulfed News Corp's
British arm, said on Wednesday that "tawdry" tabloids
were guilty of blackmail, bribery and vilification.
He said his clients had endured lies, harassment and other
"despicable" actions from the press and that phone-hacking might
only be the tip of the iceberg.
"It is the whole of the press, and in particular the tabloid
section of it, which we say stands in the dock," he said.
"It is time we had change and by that I mean real change."
The Leveson inquiry, due to last a year, will make
recommendations which could have a huge impact on the industry
and lead to tighter regulation and, at the least, an overhaul of
the current system of self-regulation.
Lawyers for Britain's major newspaper groups have already
pleaded for the essence of that system to remain and said that
if anything, the press needed more freedoms.
But in a scathing and detailed attack on newspapers,
particularly the notoriously aggressive tabloid press, Sherborne
said:
"We are here not just because of the shameful revelations
which have come out of the hacking scandal, but also because
there has been a serious breakdown of trust in the important
relationship between the press and the public."
"The press is a powerful body. They have a common interest
and a self-serving agenda," he told the inquiry.
Sherborne said revelations that a private detective, jailed
for phone-hacking in 2007 along with the News of the World's
former royal reporter, had carried out more than 2,000 tasks for
the paper suggested that there were about 10 stories in the
tabloid every week from the illegal practice.
He listed details of some of those who had been targeted,
starting with the parents of Milly Dowler, a missing schoolgirl
who was later found murdered. It was the revelation that her
phone had been hacked while she was missing that changed
attitudes to the issue.
Within days, News Corp withdrew its bid to buy the 61
percent of broadcaster BSkyB it did not already own and
its British newspaper arm News International closed down the
168-year-old News of the World. It also prompted Prime Minister
David Cameron to order the inquiry.
DESPICABLE
Sherborne told how Dowler's mother felt "euphoria" when some
of her missing daughter's voicemail messages had been deleted --
suggesting she might still be alive and deleting them herself --
when in fact the paper's private detective was responsible.
"Perhaps there are no words which can adequately describe
how despicable this act was," he said. The Dowlers will be the
first victims to give evidence on Monday.
Sherborne listed a host of accusations - not all related to
phone-hacking - against British newspapers from clients, ranging
from celebrities such as actress Sienna Miller to unknown
figures caught up in high-profile stories.
He cited the case of Max Mosley, the former head of Formula
One, whose privacy London's High Court ruled the News of the
World had breached by publishing pictures of him with five
prostitutes.
Mosley's son later committed suicide and Sherborne said
Mosley believed the paper's pursuit of his family had been a
contributing factor.
He hinted further damning practices would be uncovered,
saying two inquiry witnesses had their email accounts hacked.
Earlier, Alan Rusbridger, editor-in-chief of the Guardian
newspaper which has led the way in exposing the phone-hacking
scandal at the News of the World, said the inquiry should
examine why allegations it made in 2009 were not followed up for
18 months by police, politicians and other journalists.
He queried if lawmakers themselves had been threatened by
News International.
The inquiry is keen to hear about journalism practices on
papers but Michelle Stanistreet, general secretary of the
National Union of Journalists, said there was a "genuine climate
of fear" among reporters about speaking out.
She said the suggestion that senior editors were unaware of
what was going on in their newsrooms was as "daft as it was
unbelievable", and added excessive pressure from bosses affected
ethical standards.
"The pressure on journalists to deliver is relentless, often
to unpredictable and unreasonable timescales, and without the
resources to do the job well," she said.
"Such pressures lead to short cuts and can result in the
abandoning of fundamental principles."
(Reporting by Michael Holden, edited by Richard Meares)