* Surveillance on lawyers representing hacking victims
* Revelation comes ahead of James Murdoch's parliament
appearance
* British MP says Murdochs must take blame
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Nov 7 The British newspaper arm of
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp said on Monday its staff had ordered
surveillance to be carried out on two lawyers representing
victims suing the media group over the phone-hacking scandal
which has engulfed the company.
News International, the UK newspaper arm of News Corp
, admitted that the action, the latest in a string of
embarrassing and damaging revelations about illegal
eavesdropping on phone messages, was "inappropriate".
It also adds to growing pressure on Murdoch's son James, the
chairman of News International who is due to face British
lawmakers for a second time on Thursday as part of a probe to
find out how much he knew about the hacking scandal.
Private detective Derek Webb said he had been hired by the
now defunct News of the World paper to spy on lawyers Mark Lewis
and Charlotte Harris, who represent some of the most
high-profile victims, the BBC reported.
The BBC that he had covertly followed them and filmed
Lewis's family on a shopping in early 2010. The broadcaster said
the surveillance was part of efforts to suggest Lewis was having
an affair with Harris and was sharing confidential information
with her.
Webb, a former policeman for 15 years, said in an interview
with the BBC that the investigation of the two lawyers "only
stopped when News of the World closed".
News International closed the News of the World in July amid
public disgust at disclosures its journalists had hacked into
the phone of schoolgirl Milly Dowler who was abducted and
murdered in 2002. Lewis represents the Dowler family.
"News International's enquiries have led the company to
believe that Mark Lewis and Charlotte Harris were subject to
surveillance," a News International spokeswoman said.
"While surveillance is not illegal, it was clearly deeply
inappropriate in these circumstances. This action was not
condoned by any current executive at the company."
Until this year, News International bosses said they were
unaware of the extent of hacking at the paper, arguing it had
involved only one "rogue" reporter who was jailed along with a
private detective in 2007.
Evidence has emerged from the parliamentary inquiry that
senior executives were told there was a wider problem as far
back as 2008.
The scandal has broadened to include allegations of bribing
police officers. Top British police officials have resigned and
Prime Minister David Cameron was embarrassed for having hired a
former News of the World editor as his media advisor.
The latest revelations will fuel criticism that the company
and James Murdoch, the presumed heir to the media empire, had
failed to get a grip on the scandal when they had been told of
the scale of the problem.
Speaking on the BBC's Newsnight programme Mark Lewis
described the investigation of his family as "horrific" and said
it was an attempt to smear his private life and cause personal
intimidation.
"People shouldn't have been looking at me to see what I did
in my private life. Nothing about my private life could possibly
have affected anything that I was doing at work."
Tom Watson, a member of powerful committee investigating the
scandal who has played a prominent role in uncovering
information, said the two Murdochs should take the blame.
"This shows a company rotten to the core. Ultimately you can
delegate power but not responsibility and no one on the board of
News Corp has taken responsibility for what's gone on this year
and in previous years," he told ITV News.
"It's time for James and Rupert Murdoch to carry the can for
what's gone on on their watch."
