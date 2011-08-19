LONDON Aug 19 The private detective jailed for
illegally intercepting voicemail messages on behalf of a
journalist at one of Rupert Murdoch's British newspapers has
been ordered to reveal who asked him to carry out the
phone-hacking.
The demand by London's High Court will shed further light on
how widespread the hacking practice was at the News of the World
tabloid and add to the pressure on News International, the
British newspaper arm of Murdoch's News Corp .
Glenn Mulcaire was jailed in 2007 along with the paper's
ex-royal correspondent Clive Goodman for illegally accessing the
voicemails of royal aides and five other figures including the
model Elle Macpherson.
Lawyers for actor Steve Coogan, who believes he is a victim
of phone-hacking and is suing News International, said on Friday
the court had refused Mulcaire leave to appeal against a
decision ordering him to reveal who instructed him to hack the
phones.
John Kelly of law firm Schillings told Reuters that
Mulcaire would have to answer their questions in a formal
document to be filed at the court before September. This should
be available for the public to see.
"He will now have to identify exactly who at the News of the
World asked him to access the mobile phones of the named
individuals and who he provided the information to at the News
of the World," Kelly said.
"Mr Mulcaire is due to provide these answers by the end of
the month and we await his answers with interest."
After Mulcaire and Goodman's conviction in 2007, News
International repeatedly insisted that phone-hacking was limited
to a single rogue reporter.
But in the face of civil action from Coogan and other
figures, the company admitted earlier this year it had evidence
that the practice was more widespread, prompting a new police
inquiry.
Some executives, including Murdoch's son James, chairman of
News International, are facing accusations that they knew about
the illegal activities at a far earlier date than they had
previously admitted.
Other senior figures, including former editorial staff on
the now defunct paper, have been arrested by police probing the
allegations.
On Thursday, News International confirmed it was being sued
by Mulcaire for ceasing to pay his legal fees in July after
James Murdoch told a parliamentary committee he was surprised
the company was still footing the bill.
(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Rosalind Russell)