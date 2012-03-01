(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
By Mark Hosenball
LONDON, March 1 The judicial inquiry into
alleged media abuses is preparing to summon British newspaper
owners, including Rupert Murdoch, to give public testimony in
late April or early May, according to sources close to the
inquiry.
One of the sources said that some of the proprietors to be
called to testify have been notified of the intentions of the
judge leading the inquiry, but did not know if Murdoch had yet
been notified.
Another source said Brian Leveson had publicly indicated
there would be opportunities during his inquiry when he would
want to discuss its emerging findings with key figures.
After he winds up the current phase of his inquiry, which
has been looking at dealings between British media and police,
Leveson indicated that the next phase of his inquiry will
examine relations between the media and British politicians.
One of the sources close to the inquiry noted that Prime
Minister David Cameron had said he would be willing to give
evidence to Leveson. The source said Leveson hoped he could hear
evidence from equally important personalities in the media.
Spokespeople for Murdoch's UK-based News International and
his U.S.-based News Corp. had no immediate comment. But a source
close to Murdoch said he had previously indicated he would be
happy to cooperate with the Leveson inquiry.
On Thursday, detectives investigating claims journalists
bribed public officials for information arrested a 10th member
of staff from Murdoch's The Sun newspaper, Britain's
biggest-selling daily.
The arrests were provoked by information handed to police by
the Management and Standards Committee, a clean-up established
by Murdoch to root out any criminality at News International.
Murdoch closed the News of the World, his British Sunday
tabloid, in July over a phone-hacking scandal.
FUTURE WITNESSES
John Toker, a spokesman for Leveson, said the inquiry's
policy was not to comment on future witnesses or lines of
inquiry. But he added: "There are no restrictions on Lord
Justice Leveson about who he can call because of his powers
under the Inquiries Act. He has always said he will go where the
evidence leads."
Hints that Murdoch would be called by Leveson during his
investigation were floated at a hearing last December.
During questioning of Piers Morgan, a CNN talk-show host who
once edited the News of the World, Robert Jay, the Leveson
inquiry's chief counsel, asked Morgan to elaborate on a
discussion he had with Murdoch about a complaint against the
now-shuttered tabloid in 1994.
When Morgan testified that he could not answer for Murdoch,
Jay said: "Well, I can ask him for his impression when we get
there."
One British newspaper proprietor, Richard Desmond, who owns
the Daily Express newspaper group, has already appeared before
the tribunal and the CEO of the Daily Mirror's publisher Trinity
Mirror, Sly Bailey, has also given evidence.
Top editorial executives of other papers, including the
Guardian, Daily Mail, Daily and Sunday Mirror, and Times and
Sunday Times have also testified.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; editing by Robert Woodward)