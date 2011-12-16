LONDON Dec 16 The methodical dissection
in courtrooms across London this week of events at Rupert
Murdoch's now-defunct News of the World tabloid has finally
destroyed the company's long-held defence about phone-hacking
and left son James more isolated than ever.
The 39-year-old, until recently seen as the Murdoch child
most likely to replace Rupert at the top of News Corp,
has until now hung on to his job by blaming those around him for
the hacking scandal that has caused public outrage.
Criticism of James Murdoch initially focused on his poor
handling of the affair but accusations by two of his former top
lieutenants that he misled parliament in July turned the
spotlight on his own involvement in a possible cover-up.
"It really became personal with the challenge by Crone and
Myler," said a person close to Murdoch, referring to the News of
the World's ex-legal chief and last editor who appeared at an
inquiry this week.
The public opposition between Colin Myler and James Murdoch
-- Myler was previously at the New York Post and was close to
James's rather Rupert -- can only have increased tensions within
the global media group and the family.
The drama had appeared to subside from a peak in July, when
News Corp took the shocking damage-limitation decision to shut
down the News of the World, and both Murdochs were dragged into
Britain's parliament to answer questions about phone-hacking.
But the longer-lasting damage to Murdoch's reputation
appears to have developed in the following months.
A government-ordered inquiry sits most days at London's High
Court, poring over every detail of the culture, practices and
ethics of the News of the World and its rivals.
In separate courtrooms around the city, the private
investigator central to the hacking is suing the newspaper after
it stopped paying his legal fees, some senior executives have
launched legal claims and others are suing for unfair dismissal.
The result has been a drip feed of information that has kept
the story on front pages and the pressure on Murdoch.
"We are now past the tipping point," said crisis PR expert
Richard Levick, who has advised organisations in trouble
including the Catholic church and Arab governments. "We can see
the future, and for James Murdoch it's not good."
NIGHTMARE SCENARIO
Ex-legal chief Tom Crone and former editor Myler resurfaced
this week at a judge-led inquiry ordered by Britain's prime
minister at the height of the scandal, and, more dangerously,
also turned up in a 2008 email chain sent to by Myler to James
Murdoch and now made public, which he claims he did not read.
The emails talk about a "nightmare scenario" in relation to
an attempt to settle with a hacking victim who planned to
demonstrate that the practice was rife at the newspaper, not
limited to a "rogue reporter" as the company had claimed.
The correspondence, discovered by lawyers hired by News Corp
for an internal investigation, provides the strongest evidence
yet that Murdoch may have known there was evidence of more
widespread hacking, and back up Crone and Myler's word against
his.
Murdoch said in response to the unearthing of the email this
week that he probably received it on his BlackBerry mobile phone
and did not scroll down to read the chain below, despite the
fact that the top of the email says "it is as bad as we feared".
His so-called "BlackBerry defence" has been widely derided
by critics.
"If he's telling the truth that he didn't read it then he is
negligent and if he did read it then he's lying," said Roy
Greenslade, a London professor of journalism who has worked for
Rupert Murdoch and was editor of the Daily Mirror.
"It is hugely significant and I think a watershed moment for
him," said Greenslade. "I believe his position is untenable."
Inside the company, a few supporters still believe it could
be possible for James Murdoch to succeed his father as chief
executive one day, but it will not be soon, and for the time
being he will keep a relatively low profile internally.
Murdoch's move to the United States to work as deputy chief
operating officer to Chase Carey has been delayed by the
investigations in Britain, but he is spending more and more time
in New York and planning to move there from London next year.
"The process seems to have taken a toll on him emotionally,
but he is holding up better than one would expect under the
circumstances... he is still taking meetings and making business
plans for the new year," said one News Corp insider.
