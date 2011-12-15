LONDON Dec 15 A 37-year-old woman was
arrested on Thursday morning on suspicion of illegally paying
police officers for information, Scotland Yard said.
The unnamed woman was arrested at a house in Surrey and has
been taken to a south London police station where she remains in
custody, a police statement said.
Hers was the seventh arrest under Operation Elveden, one of
three police investigations into the news-gathering practices of
the News of the World, the Sunday tabloid closed by Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp earlier this year.
Sixteen people have been arrested under Operation Weeting
which is investigating phone-hacking and one person detained
under Operation Tuleta looking at suspected hacking into
computers.
(Stephen Addison)