LONDON Dec 15 A 37-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday morning on suspicion of illegally paying police officers for information, Scotland Yard said.

The unnamed woman was arrested at a house in Surrey and has been taken to a south London police station where she remains in custody, a police statement said.

Hers was the seventh arrest under Operation Elveden, one of three police investigations into the news-gathering practices of the News of the World, the Sunday tabloid closed by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp earlier this year.

Sixteen people have been arrested under Operation Weeting which is investigating phone-hacking and one person detained under Operation Tuleta looking at suspected hacking into computers.

(Stephen Addison)