* Illegal payments widespread at UK Murdoch tabloid - police
* Disclosure comes day after new edition launched
* Murdoch's UK arm pays 600,000 pounds to Charlotte Church
* Email suggests company knew hacking widespread - lawyer
(Adds statement from Murdoch)
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Feb 27 Journalists at Britain's
Sun newspaper paid large sums of cash to corrupt public
officials, aware the practice was criminal, an inquiry into
press ethics heard on Monday - revelations that could prove
damaging to Rupert Murdoch's media empire.
The police officer heading three criminal inquires centred
on Murdoch's British newspaper arm, News International, said the
Sun had operated a "culture ... of illegal payments".
"The current assessment is that it reveals a network of
corrupted officials," Deputy Assistant Commissioner Sue Akers
told the inquiry headed by senior judge, Justice Brian Leveson.
"There appears to have been a culture at the Sun of illegal
payments, and systems have been created to facilitate those
payments whilst hiding the identity of officials receiving the
money."
The disclosure could damage Murdoch's News Corp if
it gives ammunition to the FBI and other American government
agencies that have stepped up their hunt for signs of illegality
at the U.S.-based company.
A case brought under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
could, if successful, bring fines of millions of dollars and
criminal charges against individuals.
The inquiry is also about to begin examining allegations
that police for years neglected to pursue suspicions of
malpractice at News International.
It heard on Monday that a senior police officer had told the
company's then-head, Rebekah Brooks, in 2006 that police
believed 1 million pounds had been paid to a private detective
who worked for Murdoch's News of the World and was later jailed,
and that there could be over 100 victims of phone hacking.
A day earlier, Murdoch launched a Sunday edition of the Sun
in a bid to give the tabloid a boost after several senior staff
were arrested by Akers' team.
The Sunday edition of the Sun replaced the 168-year-old News
of the World, which Murdoch closed in July amid public disgust
at revelations that journalists had been hacking voicemails,
including those of a missing girl who was later found murdered.
"As I've made very clear, we have vowed to do everything we
can to get to the bottom of prior wrongdoings in order to set us
on the right path for the future," Murdoch said in a statement.
"That process is well under way. The practises Sue Akers
described at the Leveson Inquiry are ones of the past, and no
longer exist at The Sun. We have already emerged a stronger
company."
He said the first Sunday Sun had sold 3.26 million copies,
about half a million more than the News of the World averaged.
Akers said her investigation indicated that Sun reporters
had made multiple payments to police officers and public
officials, including some in the military.
One individual had been paid around 80,000 pounds over a
number of years while one Sun reporter had been given 150,000
pounds in cash to pay his sources, she said.
Reporters were aware that their actions were unlawful, she
added.
"That's really by reference to comments being made in
(relation to) staff risking losing their pension or their job,
the need for care and the need for cash payments," Akers said.
The three probes are into claims of phone-hacking, the
hacking of emails and the bribing of officials for information.
ARRESTS
Detectives have made some 40 arrests, with suspects ranging
from Brooks to Andy Coulson, ex-editor of the News of the World
and former media chief for Prime Minister David Cameron, as well
as police officers and Ministry of Defence employees.
There are now almost 170 people working on the three
inquiries, making the linked investigations one of the biggest
ever conducted by London police.
It has had huge repercussions across the British
establishment, leading to the resignations of Coulson from his
government post, of two top police officers and of several News
International executives.
Much of the information was provided to police by the
Management and Standards Committee (MSC), set up by Murdoch to
examine 300 emails from News International for evidence of
criminality.
An examination of the stories that the alleged payments
produced indicated that the vast majority were "salacious
gossip", not revelations of public interest, Akers said.
The phone-hacking saga began in late 2005, and in 2007 a
reporter from the News of the World and the private detective,
Glenn Mulcaire, were jailed for illegally accessing the
voicemails of royal aides and other high-profile figures.
News International consistently asserted that the journalist
was a "rogue reporter" and there was no evidence to suggest
phone hacking was endemic.
However, last year it admitted the practice had been more
widespread, and it has since paid significant sums to victims.
London's High Court heard on Monday that one such victim,
singer Charlotte Church, had been paid 600,000 pounds in damages
by the News of the World's publishers in one of the largest
settlements so far.
The court also heard that 56 out of 61 claims against the
paper had now been settled, but at least another 194 cases were
being considered. A provisional trial date was set for February
next year for those not already settled.
(Additional reporting by Avril Ormsby; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)