LONDON, March 29 The media chief for the
Metropolitan Police quit on Thursday over his role in the News
of the World phone-hacking scandal, the third top London police
figure forced to resign by controversy over links between senior
officers and the media.
Dick Fedorcio resigned a week after the London force
proposed starting disciplinary proceedings for gross misconduct
against him over the hacking affair, the police watchdog said.
He follows in the footsteps of former Commissioner Paul
Stephenson, who was Britain's most senior officer, and John
Yates, the country's top counter-terrorism officer, who both
quit last July.
Fedorcio was at the centre of allegations that senior police
officers were too close to editors at Rupert Murdoch's News
International, the British newspaper arm of his News Corp
media empire.
Critics say that police had not properly investigated claims
News of the World reporters were hacking into the voicemails of
mobile phones belonging to celebrities, politicians and victims
of crime and their families until last year.
They argue that the close relationship, which included
special briefings and meals at top restaurants often arranged by
Fedorcio, was partly to blame.
In evidence he gave to an inquiry into media ethics earlier
this month, Fedorcio also admitted he had allowed the News of
the World's crime reporter to use his office computer to file a
story.
Murdoch closed the paper down last year over the
phone-hacking claims, and News International executives and
journalists have since been arrested by detectives investigating
these and other allegations that public officials including
police were bribed in return for information.
Fedorcio was suspended last year over the decision to hire
Neil Wallis, a former deputy editor at the News of the World, in
a consultancy role at the London police force, a decision which
prompted an inquiry from the Independent Police Complaints
Commission watchdog.
"Our investigation found that Mr Fedorcio has a case to
answer in relation to his procurement of the contract for Chamy
Media (Wallis's company)," IPCC Deputy Chairman Deborah Glass
said.
"Last week the Metropolitan Police Service proposed to
initiate proceedings for gross misconduct and I agreed with that
proposal."
Glass said that in light of Fedorcio's decision to resign,
their report on the case would be published in the next few
days.
