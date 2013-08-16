By Michael Holden and Mark Hosenball
| LONDON/WASHINGTON
LONDON/WASHINGTON Aug 16 London police are
actively investigating Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper
business for possible criminal violations over allegations of
phone-hacking and illegal payments to public officials by its
journalists, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Murdoch's News Corp said it was aware of the police
inquiry but gave no further details.
Until now, the investigation appeared to be focused on News
Corp employees rather than the corporation.
British police launched an investigation in January 2011
into claims journalists at Murdoch's now defunct News of the
World tabloid had been illegally accessing mobile phone
voice-mail messages to find stories.
The investigation led to Murdoch closing the paper and
spawned further inquiries into claims reporters had also made
illegal payments to police officers and other public officials
for information.
The Independent newspaper of London reported on its website
on Friday that the Metropolitan Police Service, also known as
Scotland Yard, was investigating News International, as
Murdoch's London publishing operation was previously known, as a
"corporate suspect" over possible "hacking and bribery
offences."
Any corporate action against News Corp could lead to more
expense for the company, which has already spent millions of
dollars on legal cases, and further damage its already-tarnished
reputation.
Police inquiries into the hacking and bribery allegations
had been based mainly on information provided to detectives
under a "memorandum of understanding" between authorities and
News Corp's Management and Standards Committee (MSC), set up to
conduct an internal investigation and liaise with officials.
More than 125 people have been arrested and more than 40
charged with offences under English law, including senior
figures and journalists from Murdoch's British papers.
However, the source familiar with the matter told Reuters
detectives and prosecutors also were actively considering taking
action against News Corp as a corporation.
More than a year ago, Sue Akers, the officer who was then
leading the police inquiry, sent a letter to MSC Chairman Lord
Grabiner to advise him of this, the source said.
John Turnbull, a senior News Corp lawyer who worked on the
MSC, has since been interviewed formally by police, the source
added.
The revelation led News Corp to withdraw cooperation with
detectives. Later, Murdoch belittled the police and said during
a meeting with staff from his Sun tabloid which was secretly
recorded and broadcast in July that he had been wrong to help
them.
"The relationship has always been a challenging one and
since May of this year voluntary cooperation has been
significantly reduced and all requests for new material are now
supervised by the courts," London Police Assistant Commissioner
Cressida Dick told lawmakers shortly afterwards.
News Corp said the police investigation into possible
corporate wrongdoing had been well known since comments made in
July 2012 by Akers to a public inquiry into Britain's press
industry.
"We've sought legal advice and in respect of both individual
and corporate offences, and also in relation to our police
powers and our options for investigating," Akers said.
Asked on Friday, a spokesman for London police said they
were not prepared to discuss the issue.
"We have cooperated with all relevant authorities throughout
the process and our history of assistance is a matter of
record," a News Corp spokesman said.