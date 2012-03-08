By Michael Holden
LONDON, March 8 Britain's press watchdog
confirmed on Thursday it was disbanding, a move seen as
inevitable after the self-regulating body lost almost all
credibility for failing to address a phone-hacking scandal at
one of Rupert Murdoch's British papers.
The Press Complaints Commission (PCC), funded by the
industry and whose members include serving editors, had been
lambasted by politicians and celebrities who argued it was
toothless.
Set up 21 years ago, it had not been expected to survive a
wide-ranging public inquiry into press ethics ordered by Prime
Minister David Cameron following the outcry over phone-hacking
at the now defunct News of the World tabloid.
Following a meeting on Thursday, the PCC announced it would
press ahead urgently with plans to close itself down and set up
a transitional arrangement to prepare the way for a new
regulator, although no timetable was disclosed.
When the phone-hacking scandal engulfed News International,
the British newspaper arm of Murdoch's News Corp
last July, the PCC was heavily condemned for having
done nothing to address previous concerns.
Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said the PCC was "busted"
and needed to be replaced, while opposition Labour leader Ed
Miliband called it a "toothless poodle".
Despite protestations from some editors and publishers that
the existing system could be reformed, the judge overseeing the
public inquiry provoked by the scandal indicated in January he
expected a complete overhaul.
"It won't be good enough, in my present view ... just to
think that one can tinker around the edges," Lord Justice Brian
Leveson said.
His inquiry had heard from a string of high-profile figures
such as actor Hugh Grant and Harry Potter author JK Rowling who
said the body was utterly ineffective in dealing with their
complaints.
The PCC can order newspapers to publish apologies for
errors, but it cannot issue fines, leading many who felt wronged
to turn to the courts instead for redress.
PCC chairman David Hunt, a former government minister who
took over last October, has said he wants the new watchdog to
have more powers and to be able issue fines, and for there to be
a standards arm as well as a complaints arm.
"What has not been agreed is the real detail for the
long-term replacement of the PCC," said Andrew Terry, media law
expert at law firm Eversheds.
"Lord Hunt has promised plenty of consultation before
putting in place a system that both has credibility and which is
acceptable to the press - all that means this will be a very
long-running drama."
The British press has been self-regulating since 1953 but is
under threat of being made subject to new laws amid political
and public anger over some journalists' behaviour.
At the Leveson inquiry, the newspaper industry appealed to
the government not to introduce draconian laws which could crush
its free speech and ability to investigate wrongdoing.
"We're in the last-chance saloon," Lionel Barber, editor of
the Financial Times said at an event to discuss the future of
the press hosted by Reuters last year.
Leveson himself has said he believed the industry needed a
regulatory body that was independent of government yet effective
in meeting the needs of the public.
