Aug 15 Long-time Fox Networks Group executive David Haslingden is stepping down as president of the unit as the News Corp unit restructures management at its entertainment business.

Haslingden, who has served in the role since January 2011, is the latest executive to move in a wider shake-up of News Corp top entertainment executives ahead of a split of the Rupert Murdoch-controlled company into separate entertainment and publishing companies.

Last month, Murdoch promoted Peter Rice to chairman and chief executive of the Fox Networks Group while veteran Fox Sports CEO David Hill took the wider role of senior vice president of News Corp, focusing on programming and digital initiatives globally.

In a statement last month, the company stated Haslingden would report to Rice.

Haslingden, who had overseen Fox's international cable channels business, will leave at the end of 2012 to return to his native Australia and "spend more time with his family."