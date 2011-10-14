LONDON Oct 14 Hermes Equity Ownership, the investment advisory service, intends to vote against the re-election of Rupert and James Murdoch to the board of News Corporation and has called for an independent investigation into the phone hacking scandal that plunged the media group into disrepute earlier this year.

The organisation, which advises clients managing more than $140 billion in assets on corporate governance issues, also said it would withold support for the re-election of Lachlan Murdoch, Arthur Siskind and Andrew Knight citing concerns for the independence of the NewsCorp board and its corporate culture.

"The time is right for the company to appoint an independent chairman to rebuild trust, help correct the governance discount, and ensure that the interests of all investors are properly represented," Jennifer Walmsley, Director of Hermes Equity Ownership Services, said in a statement. (Reporting by Sinead Cruise, editing by Chris Vellacott)