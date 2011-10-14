* Hermes Equity Ownership Svcs calls for independent chair
* HEOS calls for News Corp to replace Murdoch family members
* HEOS says will also withhold support from Siskind and
Knight
LONDON, Oct 14 Rupert Murdoch's campaign to keep
control of News Corporation suffered a fresh blow on
Friday after another key shareholder group called for his
eviction from the board of the embattled media company.
Hermes Equity Ownership Services (HEOS) the shareholder
advisory service affiliated to Britain's largest pension fund,
issued a rallying cry to investors to eject Murdoch and sons
James and Lachlan from the board at its upcoming annual meeting
on Oct. 21.
The organisation, which votes on behalf of the BT Pension
Fund and more than 20 other institutional clients running $140
billion of assets, has also called for an independent
investigation into the phone hacking scandal that forced the
closure of top-selling British tabloid The News of the World.
"The time is right for the company to appoint an independent
chairman to rebuild trust, help correct the governance discount,
and ensure that the interests of all investors are properly
represented," Jennifer Walmsley, Director of Hermes Equity
Ownership Services, said.
"News Corp has not reacted with sufficient urgency to
investor concerns about its board composition and corporate
culture," Walmsley added.
HEOS also said it would withhold support for the re-election
of directors Arthur Siskind and Andrew Knight, citing concerns
for their independence.
The statement from HEOS follows a flurry of anti-Murdoch
lobbying from corporate governance watchdogs all over the world.
Earlier this week, News Corp hit back at critics including
ISS in a letter to shareholders which said the "disproportionate
focus" on the News of the World phone hacking saga was
"misguided".
