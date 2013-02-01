Feb 1 Soon-to-be publishing company News Corp
named William Lewis, one of the executives who dealt
with the aftermath of the phone hacking scandal, as chief
creative officer.
Also joining the executive suite will be Anoushka Healy, who
was named chief strategy officer.
Lewis and Healy will report to News Corp CEO Robert Thomson.
News Corp is preparing later this year to split into a
separate company that will operate such properties as the Wall
Street Journal, The Times of London, and book publisher
HarperCollins.
News Corp's film and television businesses, which includes
20th Century Fox film studio and the Fox network, will be part
of the renamed company Fox Group.
Lewis is currently a member of News Corp's Management and
Standards committee formed in July 2011 in the wake of the phone
hacking scandal at its British newspaper arm, News
International. He will lead product launches and acquisitions.
Healy is group managing editor of The Times and Sunday Times
of London. In her new role, she will work News Corp's strategic
direction.
Both executives worked with Thomson at the Financial Times
before he joined News Corp in 2002 as editor of The Times of
London.