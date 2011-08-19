* UK police arrest James Desborough in News Corp scandal
* Desborough was author of false Pitt/Jolie story
By Dan Levine, Nichola Groom and Mark Hosenball
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 18 James Desborough, a News
Corp reporter arrested in Britain on Thursday in a spreading
phone hacking scandal, was no stranger to controversy when he
led News of the World's Hollywood bureau.
British police said they had arrested a 38-year-old man on
suspicion of conspiring to intercept communications, and a
source with knowledge of the situation identified the
individual as Desborough.
It was the 13th arrest this year in an inquiry that has
rocked News of the World's parent company, Rupert Murdoch's
News Corp (NWSA.O), and has had far-reaching implications for
the British establishment. [ID:nL5E7JI1BT]
U.S. agencies are investigating whether News of the World's
phone-hacking activities extended to the United States. So far,
they have disclosed no evidence that they did.
Desborough could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
Daisy Dunlop, a spokeswoman for News International, News
Corp's British newspaper arm, told Reuters the company was
"cooperating fully with the police" and could not comment
further due to the investigation.
A source familiar with the situation said Desborough was
being questioned by British police about activities that
occurred before he moved in 2009 to Los Angeles, where he was
an editor.
His U.S. stories have aroused controversy, although there
has been no allegation of illegal activity.
A Desborough story in the recently shuttered British
tabloid said actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were about to
split. The couple sued News Corp, won an apology and
settlement, and News of the World publicly acknowledged the
story was wrong.
Shortly before Murdoch closed the tabloid last month,
Desborough wrote a story about the alleged sexual activities of
movie star and former California Governor Arnold
Schwarzenegger. A Schwarzenegger spokesman called the story
false.
According to the story, the information on Schwarzenegger
came from a dossier compiled by disgraced Hollywood private eye
Anthony Pellicano, who is now serving a prison sentence for
illegal wiretapping.
APOLOGY TO BRAD AND ANGELINA
Desborough joined News of the World in 2005 as a show
business and news reporter and was promoted to U.S. editor,
based in Los Angeles, in 2009. He worked for News of the World
until it closed.
The arrest occurred after he arrived at a south London
police station on Thursday morning by appointment.
Desborough won the British Press Awards showbiz reporter of
the year award in 2009. After moving to Los Angeles, he wrote a
story in January 2010 saying Pitt and Jolie agreed to divide
their fortune equally and and share their children.
The story cited an unidentified source who described a
legal document signed by the couple that would govern the
breakup.
The couple said the claims were false and demanded a
retraction of the story. News of the World settled for an
undisclosed sum.
"We now accept that our story was wrong and apologise to
Brad and Angelina," the paper wrote in July 2010.
An attorney for the couple could not be reached for
comment.
After news broke in May that Schwarzenegger fathered a
child with his maid, Desborough wrote a story detailing
Schwarzenegger's alleged taste in women.
News of the World story attributed its reporting to a
"bombshell dossier" put together by Pellicano.
"These are absurd tabloid reports that are totally false,"
a spokesman for Schwarzenegger said of the News of the World
story.
It is unclear how Desborough obtained the alleged
documents. Pellicano was sentenced to 15 years in prison at the
end of 2008, before Desborough took up his posting in Los
Angeles.
The story also quoted an investigator who worked for
Pellicano, but did not name that person.
In an jailhouse interview with Newsweek earlier this month,
Pellicano said he had "personal stuff" on Schwarzenegger but
did not say whether he knew about Schwarzenegger's child with
the maid.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco, Nichola Groom in
Los Angeles and Mark Hosenball in Washington; Editing by Peter
Henderson and Peter Cooney)