* James Murdoch will remain as deputy COO for News Corp
* James Murdoch will focus on international TV business
* Elisabeth and Lachlan Murdoch now in contention for CEO
-sources
(Adds analyst, source, update shares)
By Yinka Adegoke and Mark Hosenball
Feb 29 James Murdoch resigned as executive
chairman of News International on Wednesday, raising new doubts
he can succeed his father Rupert as CEO of parent company News
Corp in the wake of a phone hacking scandal at the unit
he oversaw.
It also raises the possibility that one of his older
siblings -- Elisabeth or Lachlan -- could emerge as an eventual
contender for the top job, according to people familiar with the
matter.
Other sources suggested a contrarian view of James'
departure from News International, interpreting the move to
focus him on operations based out of corporate headquarters in
New York as Rupert defying his doubters by bringing his
embattled son closer to the company's power center. That would
dovetail with another counterintuitive move the elder Murdoch
made recently: launching a Sunday edition of his tabloid The Sun
newspaper in London last week amidst an investigation that had
led to the arrest of several journalists at that paper in
addition to those of the now-defunct News of the World.
The younger Murdoch, once seen as heir apparent to his
80-year-old father, has been under pressure since the
phone-hacking scandal erupted last summer at the British
newspapers. His resignation is the latest in a flurry of senior
executive resignations from News International since the scandal
came to light.
Thousands of celebrities and everyday citizens had their
voice mails hacked by journalists at News International
newspapers before James took over but he has been heavily
criticized for his handling of the affair afterwards. The
company has paid out millions of dollars in settlement fees to
date with more expected to come.
"We won't miss him," said a News International insider who
asked not to be named. "His contribution to dealing with this
whole (hacking) issue has been unimpressive at best as well as
his lack of ability to see what was going on himself and to do
anything about it."
James will remain deputy chief operating officer of News
Corp with a focus on its international TV business, a New
York-based post he was promoted to last year.
Analysts said the move was unsurprising in one sense because
Rupert Murdoch would be keen to distance his son from the
troubles in London.
"It makes sense to get James as far away from News
International as possible, if he is to have any hope of
re-establishing his position in the company," said Steve
Hewlett, a London-based media analyst.
"The more revelations there are about phone hacking and all
the rest of it, the sharper the focus on what he knows or didn't
know will become. There's no suggestion he is involved in any of
it; it's all about what he knew."
James Murdoch has already made a move to his new job in New
York, though his family is still based in London for now. He
stepped down as a director of London-based GlaxoSmithkline
last year. Analysts pointed out that despite moving to
New York he would still need to answer to any charges or UK
government inquiries that might arise related to the hacking
case.
The move appears to further strengthen the position of News
Corp President Chase Carey, who is now favored by investors to
take the top job at the Murdoch family controlled media
conglomerate.
"It clarifies the management hierarchy and clarifies Chase
Carey as the person who's both No. 2 and No. 3 behind Rupert
Murdoch," said Collins Stewart analyst Thomas Eagan. "That's a
good thing. I think the operations are going well."
News Corp's shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday
morning of $20.35. Analysts and investors have remained
ambivalent to the phone hacking scandal throughout the last
year, noting that newspapers make up only a tiny portion of News
Corp's overall business.
News Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch said in a statement his
son would still play a key role at the company.
The elder Murdoch has spent most of the last two weeks in
London overseeing The Sun's Sunday launch. The move was seen as
an effort to boost staff morale following an ongoing internal
investigation into his newspapers' journalistic operations.
"I think it is clearly regrettable that any of this happened
but it did and as a shareholder I believe the company has
behaved very responsibly to find the people who were
responsible," said Larry Haverty, a portfolio manager at Gabelli
Multimedia Funds.
FAMILY POWER STRUGGLE
A source familiar with internal company machinations said
that even before Rupert Murdoch left for his latest trip to
London it was becoming apparent that James Murdoch's prospects
to succeed his father at the head of the News Corp empire were
fading.
Powerful company insiders close to the internal
investigation News Corp set up to clean up the company's UK
newspapers have come to question James' record heading the unit,
according to the source. They also question his responses to the
phone hacking scandal as it unfolded.
As a consequence, Rupert's eldest son, Lachlan, who dropped
out of contention as heir apparent as a result of a brutal
corporate power struggle that forced him out of the company in
2005, appeared at his father's side in London last week. But
James was nowhere in sight even though he nominally remained
executive chairman of the British newspaper interests.
Company sources cautioned, however, that Lachlan is content
to continue building his own business back in his native
Australia and is uninterested in returning to News Corp at the
moment. Still, his father has repeatedly tried to entice Lachlan
back into the fold with numerous job offers.
Sources said that daughter Elisabeth Murdoch, whose
independent London-based television production company, Shine,
was acquired by News Corp last year, has been waiting quietly in
the wings and is regarded by some as the current favorite to
succeed her father, if any family member ultimately is allowed
to make that move.
James Murdoch's resignation comes after a new spate of
embarrassing revelations in London at the judge-led Leveson
Inquiry into press standards, which was ordered by British Prime
Minister David Cameron in the wake of the phone hacking scandal.
A police officer heading three criminal inquiries into
reporting practices at News International testified on Monday
that there was a "culture of illegal payments" to corrupt public
officials at the company's flagship Sun newspaper.
The Inquiry also brought to light an email from a top
in-house lawyer at News International that showed senior
managers had been told as far back as 2006 that illegal phone
hacking was not confined to one "rogue reporter," as the company
maintained for years afterward, but was likely to have been far
more widespread, as later proved to be the case.
