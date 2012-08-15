Aug 15 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp has
set up a global compliance and ethics team led by its top
in-house lawyer as it continues to deal with the long-term
fallout of a phone-hacking scandal that rocked the company just
over a year ago.
In a memo to staff, Murdoch said Gerson Zweifach, News
Corp's general counsel, will take on the role of chief
compliance officer with responsibility for overseeing its global
compliance and ethics program.
The company's business units will be organized into five
compliance groups: LA Cable and Broadcast Group, LA Film and TV
Production Group, the Europe and Asia Group, the Australia Group
and the New York News and Information Group.