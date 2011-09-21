Sept 20 U.S. prosecutors have sent a letter to
News Corp , requesting information on alleged payments
its UK tabloid newspapers made to British police for tips, media
reports said late Tuesday.
The Department of Justice is seeking to determine whether
News Corp violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which
prevents U.S. companies from paying bribes to foreigners,
Bloomberg said, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
The letter is not the same as a grand jury subpoena, which
would compel a response under law.
Separately, several people familiar with the case told the
Wall Street Journal that the letter is part of ongoing
communications between the company and the government about
producing documents related to possible violations of the U.S.
law.
News Corp declined to comment to Reuters on the reports.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in BANGALORE and Yinka Adegoke in
NEW YORK; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)