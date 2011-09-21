Sept 20 U.S. prosecutors have sent a letter to News Corp , requesting information on alleged payments its UK tabloid newspapers made to British police for tips, media reports said late Tuesday.

The Department of Justice is seeking to determine whether News Corp violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which prevents U.S. companies from paying bribes to foreigners, Bloomberg said, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

The letter is not the same as a grand jury subpoena, which would compel a response under law.

Separately, several people familiar with the case told the Wall Street Journal that the letter is part of ongoing communications between the company and the government about producing documents related to possible violations of the U.S. law.

News Corp declined to comment to Reuters on the reports. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in BANGALORE and Yinka Adegoke in NEW YORK; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)