(Corrects to fix company name in headline and to clarify that numbers in text refer to votes cast)

Oct 24 News Corp :

* 680,583,000 votes cast against proposal that chair of board be independent member of board * 561,685,725 votes cast for election of K. Rupert Murdoch as member of board * 433,028,510 votes cast for election of James R. Murdoch's as director * 91,798,107 votes cast against election of K. Rupert Murdoch as member of board * 232,013,203 votes cast against election of James R. Murdoch as director * 440,906,956 votes cast for election of Lachlan K. Murdoch as member of board * 224,151,616 votes cast against election of Lachlan K. Murdoch as director