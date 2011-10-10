* Corporate governance group raps board's ethics failures
* Shareholders should reelect only 2 of 15 directors -ISS
* News Corp says "strongly disagrees" with ISS analysis
, Oct 10 Rupert Murdoch and his sons James and
Lachlan should be kicked off the News Corp (NWSA.O) board along
with 10 other directors when shareholders vote at this year's
annual general meeting, a corporate governance watchdog said on
Monday.
The phone hacking scandal at News Corp's UK weekly tabloid
paper News of the World has rocked the entire company since it
erupted in July. ISS said the scandal has "laid bare a striking
lack of stewardship and failure of independence."
The board had been unable to set a "strong tone-at-the-top"
about unethical business practices, ISS said. ISS is a proxy
firm that advises some of the largest institutional investors
in the United States on shareholder votes.
The statement was particularly critical of the board's
decision to approve a 180 percent increase in Chief Executive
Rupert Murdoch's cash bonus to $12.5 million in the fiscal year
to June 2011 soon after the phone hacking fallout began.
Rupert Murdoch controls the company through a 40 percent
stake in the company's voting stock.
Including the Murdochs, ISS recommended shareholders vote
against reelecting 13 of the 15 directors at its annual general
meeting on Oct. 21. It suggested votes against executives on
the board including Chief Operating Officer Chase Carey, Chief
Financial Officer David Devoe and former general counsel Arthur
Siskind as well as independent directors including former
British Airways CEO Rod Eddington and former assistant
attorney-general Viet Dinh.
The only two directors ISS backed were veteran lawyer Joel
Klein and venture capitalist Jim Breyer "as neither has yet
served on the board for more than a few months. Breyer is set
to join the board on Oct. 21, after fellow venture capitalist
Tom Perkins announced he was stepping down last month.
News Corp said it "strongly disagrees" with ISS analysis.
"The company takes the issues surrounding News of the World
seriously and is working hard to resolve them. However, ISS'
disproportionate focus on these issues is misguided and a
disservice to our stockholders," said a company spokeswoman.
"Moreover, ISS failed to consider that the company's
compensation practices reflect its robust performance in fiscal
year 2011."
(Reporting by Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Gary Hill)