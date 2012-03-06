(Adds comments from News International employee, background)
By Georgina Prodhan
LONDON, March 6 Two senior journalists
working for Rupert Murdoch's News International have apparently
attempted suicide as pressure mounts at the scandal-hit
publisher of the now-defunct News of the World.
Three sources close to the company told Reuters on Tuesday
the two journalists at the Sun daily appeared to have tried to
take their own lives. Investigations sparked by a phone-hacking
scandal continue to expose dubious practices by present and past
employees.
Eleven current and former staff of the Sun, Britain's
best-selling daily tabloid, have been arrested this year on
suspicion of bribing police or civil servants for tip-offs.
Their arrests have come as a result of information provided
to the police by the Management and Standards Committee (MSC), a
body set up by parent company News Corp to facilitate
police investigations and liaise with the courts.
The work of the MSC, which was set up to be independent of
the conglomerate's British newspaper arm News International, has
caused bitterness among staff, many of whom feel betrayed by an
employer they have loyally served.
"People think that they've been thrown under a bus," one
News International employee told Reuters. "They're beyond angry
- there's an utter sense of betrayal, not just with the
organisation but with a general lynch-mob hysteria."
News International is facing multiple criminal
investigations and civil court cases as well as a public inquiry
into press standards after long-simmering criticism of its
practices came to a head last July.
Politicians once close to Murdoch, including Prime Minister
David Cameron, turned their backs on him and demanded answers
after the Guardian newspaper revealed the News of the World had
hacked the phone of murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler.
Police officer Sue Akers, who is heading three criminal
inquiries into News International, said last week there appeared
to have been "a culture of illegal payments" at the Sun.
Staff at the tabloid have been under additional pressure for
the past two weeks because they have also had to produce a
Sunday paper, hastily announced by Murdoch to replace the News
of the World.
News International has increased the level of psychiatric
help available to employees to help them cope.
(editing by Tim Pearce and Robert Woodward)