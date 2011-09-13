* Revised lawsuit adds claims over U.S. subsidiaries
* Plaintiffs say misconduct at news Corp was 'pervasive'
* Plaintiffs amend case filed in Delaware Chancery Court
(Adds details from the complaint, bylines)
By Andrew Longstreth and Tom Hals
Sept 13 The board of News Corp (NWSA.O) knew
more than 10 years ago that the company's U.S. subsidiaries
were illegally hacking competitors' computers, according to a
revised lawsuit filed by shareholders on Tuesday.
Beyond phone hacking by some of the company's journalists
in the U.K., the News Corp board was also long aware of
improper conduct at two U.S. subsidiaries, News America
Marketing and NDS Group, according to allegations in the
lawsuit.
News America Marketing has been the subject of five
lawsuits alleging anti-competitive behavior, including one by a
competitor that claimed the unit hacked into its computer
system 11 on separate occasions, according to shareholders. The
litigation forced the company to pay out more than $650 million
in settlements to three competitors, they said.
A News Corp representative was not immediately available to
comment on the lawsuit. The complaint was filed in Delaware
Chancery Court, the forum for many shareholder lawsuits
involving big corporations.
News Corp has been engulfed by scandal, centered on its
News of the World tabloid in the UK, since July, when it was
revealed that phone hacking extended beyond celebrities and
politicians to involve murder victims, including schoolgirl
Milly Dowler, and British war dead.
British politicians plan to recall Murdoch's son James,
chairman of the company's British newspaper arm, for further
questioning on the scandal after employees contradicted his
contention that he did not know the problem extended beyond
"one rogue reporter." [nL5E7KD21T]
The hacking scandal wiped billions of dollars off News
Corp's market value, cost it two senior executives, forced it
to drop a $12 billion bid for BSkyB and resulted in the
shutdown of the 168-year-old News of the World.
Tuesday's complaint contends that News Corp's board failed
to properly oversee the company's chairman and founder, Rupert
Murdoch, even when there were warning signs that company's
practices were unethical and illegal.
"For more than a decade, News Corp subsidiaries have
engaged in highly improper practices that have subjected News
Corp to great financial and reputational damage,' said the
complaint filed in Delaware Chancery Court.
"This misconduct was so pervasive that the News Corp Board
must have either been aware of the wrongdoing or was
deliberately indifferent to the corporate culture that
encouraged this type of behavior."
The News America unit is one of the largest U.S. providers
of newspaper inserts, the advertising circulars that usually
are part of a Sunday edition. Federal authorities, as part of a
probe that began with so-far unsubstantiated claims that News
Corp operatives illegally accessed phone records of Sept. 11
victims, are reviewing lawsuits brought against News America by
competitors. [nN1E77N1JN]
The shareholder complaint filed Tuesday also highlights
litigation that was filed against NDS, News Corp's smart card
unit, by competitors. NDS was accused of illegally extracting
software code from competitors' cards and making the
information available online for hackers.
The plaintiffs in the shareholder case first filed the
lawsuit in March over the company's agreement to buy Shine
Group Ltd, a television and film production company run by
Elizabeth Murdoch. Shareholders alleged that it was a
sweetheart deal that reeked of nepotism.
This is the second time that the News Corp shareholders
have amended their complaint. In July it added allegations over
the phone hacking scandal.
The case is In re News Corp Shareholder Derivative
Litigation, Delaware Chancery Court No. 6285.
(Reporting by Andrew Longstreth in New York and Tom Hals in
Wilmington, Delaware; editing by John Wallace and Gerald E.
McCormick)