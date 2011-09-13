* Revised lawsuit adds claims over U.S. subsidiaries
* Plaintiffs say misconduct at news Corp was "pervasive"
* Plaintiffs amend case filed in Delaware Chancery Court
By Andrew Longstreth and Tom Hals
Sept 13 The board of News Corp (NWSA.O) knew
more than 10 years ago that its U.S. subsidiaries were
illegally hacking competitors' computers, according to new
court papers filed by the media company's shareholders on
Tuesday.
Beyond phone hacking by some of the company's journalists
in the UK, the News Corp board was also long aware of improper
conduct at two U.S. subsidiaries, News America Marketing and
NDS Group, shareholders said in the lawsuit.
"For more than a decade, News Corp subsidiaries have
engaged in highly improper practices that have subjected News
Corp to great financial and reputational damage," the complaint
said.
The company's board "has not lifted a finger" to engage in
any oversight of Chairman and Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch,
even when it was provided with clear warnings that News Corp's
business practices were illegal, the lawsuit said.
A News Corp representative was not immediately available to
comment on the lawsuit. The complaint was filed in Delaware
Chancery Court, the forum for many shareholder lawsuits
involving big corporations, and is a revised version of an
earlier case brought by the News Corp investors.
News America Marketing has been the subject of five
lawsuits alleging anti-competitive behavior, including one by a
competitor that claimed the unit hacked into its computer
system on 11 separate occasions, according to shareholders. The
litigation forced the company to pay out more than $650 million
in settlements to three competitors, the plaintiffs said.
The plaintiffs are led by a trustee for several investment
funds, the New Orleans Employees' Retirement System and Central
Laborers Pension Fund. They want the company's top managers and
directors, who include Washington, DC, lawyer Viet Dinh and
former President of Spain Jose Maria Aznar, to pay unspecified
damages.
News Corp has been engulfed in scandal since July, when it
was revealed that phone hacking at its News of the World
tabloid in the UK extended beyond celebrities and politicians
to involve murder victims, including schoolgirl Milly Dowler,
and British war dead.
British politicians plan to recall Murdoch's son James,
chairman of the company's British newspaper arm, for further
questioning on the scandal after employees contradicted his
contention that he did not know the problem extended beyond
"one rogue reporter." [nL5E7KD21T]
The hacking scandal wiped billions of dollars off News
Corp's market value, cost it two senior executives, forced it
to drop a $12 billion bid for BSkyB and resulted in the
shutdown of the 168-year-old News of the World.
News America Marketing is one of the largest U.S. providers
of newspaper inserts, the advertising circulars that usually
are part of a Sunday edition. Federal authorities, as part of a
probe that began with so-far unsubstantiated claims that News
Corp operatives illegally accessed phone records of Sept. 11
victims, are reviewing lawsuits brought against News America by
competitors. [ID:nN1E77N1JN]
One lawsuit filed by Floorgraphics, an in-store advertising
firm, in 2004 accused News America of breaking into its
computers and taking data that ultimately caused it to lose
clients.
During the trial that followed, the founder of
Floorgraphics testified that in July 1999, News America Chief
Executive Officer Paul Carlucci, told him that, "If you ever
get into any of our businesses, I will destroy you .... I work
for a man who wants it all, and doesn't understand anybody
telling him he can't have it all."
The case settled several days into the trial after News
America agreed to buy Floorgraphics for $29.5 million.
The shareholder complaint filed Tuesday also highlights
litigation that was filed against NDS, News Corp's smart card
unit, by competitors.
NDS was accused of illegally extracting software code from
competitors' cards used by satellite TV customers to unscramble
signals. Some competitors accused NDS of making their software
code available online for hackers, which allowed them to access
satellite television without paying them.
In one case, French media conglomerate Vivendi (VIV.PA)
alleged that NDS's actions caused it more than $1 billion in
damages. The case was dismissed as part of a deal in which News
Corp purchased an Italian pay-TV platform from Vivendi for $907
million, according to the shareholder complaint.
The plaintiffs in the shareholder case first filed the
lawsuit in March over the company's agreement to buy Shine
Group Ltd, a television and film production company run by
Elisabeth Murdoch. The shareholders alleged that it was a
sweetheart deal that reeked of nepotism.
The case is In re News Corp Shareholder Derivative
Litigation, Delaware Chancery Court No. 6285.
