LOS ANGELES Oct 16 News Corp said on
Tuesday a majority of shareholder votes in a preliminary tally
came in against separating the chairman and chief executive jobs
and approved the re-election of directors.
Proposals would have separated the chairman and CEO role
held by company patriarch Rupert Murdoch and would have
eliminated News Corp's dual class stock structure, which gives
the Murdoch family voting control of the company.
The results were announced at the company's annual
shareholder meeting on Tuesday. News Corp will announce final
voting results after the meeting.
Prior to Tuesday's meeting two investors, Christian Brothers
Investment Services and Local Authority Pension Fund Forum, put
forth a resolution calling for an independent chairman.
California's two largest public pension funds - the
California Public Employees' Retirement System (Calpers) and the
California State Teachers' Retirement System (Calstrs) supported
the resolution.