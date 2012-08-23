BRIEF-Lundin Gold Inc qtrly loss per share $0.20
* Qtrly loss per share $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 23 Jon Miller, chief digital officer of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, will leave the media giant at the end of the month, as part of a wider executive shake-up ahead of the company's split into two distinct publicly traded companies.
Miller, a former AOL chief executive, was brought on board in 2009 to help revamp News Corp's digital strategy, with a particular focus on moving away from standalone web properties to digital content distribution.
But arguably the highest profile projects Miller had to oversee were rescuing MySpace, Murdoch's ill-fated social networking acquisition; the launch of digital magazine The Daily; and News Corp's partnership in video service Hulu.
More recently he has been involved in helping News Corp take stakes in Roku and Bona Film Group.
Miller is leaving his post at the end of September and will serve as an outside adviser to the company on digital issues through fall 2013.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc on Thursday said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to the drugmaker's support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.
* Apple Inc director Albert Gore Jr reports sale of 215,437 shares of co's common stock on Feb 22 at $136.72 per share - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lT6h3z) Further company coverage: