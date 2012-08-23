* Miller projects included rescuing MySpace, launch of The
By Yinka Adegoke
Aug 23 Chief Digital Officer Jon Miller will
leave Rupert Murdoch's News Corp at the end of next
month as part of a wider executive shake-up ahead of the media
conglomerate's split into two distinct publicly traded
companies.
News Corp hired Miller, a former AOL chief executive, in
2009 to help revamp the company's digital strategy, with a
particular focus on moving away from stand-alone web properties
to digital content distribution. His duties included leading the
company's efforts to resuscitate the pioneering social network
MySpace as it lost market share to Facebook.
In 2013, News Corp plans to split into two separate
companies, and it has been shuffling executives in preparation
for that move. Newspaper, book and magazine publishing will
comprise one company and the Fox television and film properties
will be the chief components of the other one.
More big media companies are seeing the distinct role of a
Chief Digital Officer as redundant, since digital distribution
and consumption of media is beginning to take a larger
integrated share of their day-to-day business with services like
Netflix Inc and devices like the iPad.
The highest profile projects Miller had to oversee were
rescuing MySpace, Murdoch's ill-fated social networking
acquisition; the launch of digital magazine The Daily; and News
Corp's partnership in video service Hulu.
Despite Miller's efforts, including the appointment of a
high profile executive team to oversee MySpace, the social
network, which Murdoch paid $580 million for in 2005, lost out
to Facebook for users. After several quarters of significant
losses it was sold for just $35 million in June 2011.
The Daily, which was launched in February 2011, was seen as
Murdoch's risky bet that he could reinvigorate his news business
with tablet devices like Apple Inc's iPad. But last
month The Daily let go 50 employees, nearly a third of its total
as it streamlines production to focus on its most popular
features. News Corp has said it remains committed to the
publication.
News Corp's stake in Hulu, a joint venture with Walt Disney
Co, Comcast Corp and Providence Equity
Partners is more often seen as something of a success but has
also faced challenges regarding its future in particular as a
standalone business.
More recently Miller has been involved in helping News Corp
take stakes in video streaming device maker Roku and Bona Film
Group.
Miller is leaving his post at the end of September and will
serve as an outside adviser to the company on digital issues
through fall 2013.
Former Yahoo interim chief executive Ross Levinsohn
described Miller as "world class". Levinsohn co-founded a
venture firm with Miller six years ago. Earlier this summer
Miller declined to stand against his friend in the running for
the permanent top job at Yahoo before Marissa Meyer was
appointed as CEO last month.
News Corp said in June it is splitting into two distinct
publicly traded entertainment and publishing companies in 2013.
As part of the move, the company has been going through a
sequence of top executive moves including the promotion of Peter
Rice to oversee the Fox Networks Group.