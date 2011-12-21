LONDON Dec 21 Glenn Mulcaire, the private
investigator employed by News Corp's British newspaper
arm for phone-hacking, won a court case against the group's
British newspaper arm News Group on Wednesday, forcing it to
resume paying his legal costs.
Mulcaire went to jail in 2007 for illegally listening to
telephone voice messages, along with Clive Goodman, the former
royal reporter at News Corp's News of the World tabloid.
Mulcaire now faces scores of civil actions brought by hacking
victims.
News Corp Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch and his son James
told a British parliamentary committee in July they would stop
paying Mulcaire's legal fees, which run at least into the
hundreds of thousands of pounds (dollars).
Until early this year News Corp said Goodman was a "rogue
reporter" acting alone with Mulcaire's help. The company has
since acknowledged that the practice of hacking went much wider
at the News of the World, and shut the paper down.
A statement released on behalf of Mulcaire by his lawyer
said: "As he always said, he was acting on the instruction of
News Group Newspapers and he clearly needs legal representation
to deal with the numerous cases."
News Group's parent company News International had no
immediate comment on the ruling.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Peter Graff)