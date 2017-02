Sept 2 James Murdoch, son of News Corp Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch, said he turned down the bonus awarded to him this year by the media group because of the phone hacking controversy around the British tabloid News of the World.

"I will consult with the Compensation Committee in the future about whether any bonus may be appropriate at a later date," Murdoch said in a statement. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore, Editing by Ian Geoghegan)