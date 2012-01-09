LONDON Jan 9 Elisabeth Murdoch is to give the keynote address at this year's Edinburgh International Television Festival, the platform used by her father and brother to deliver scathing attacks on the UK TV establishment, headline sponsor The Guardian said on Monday.

The daughter of Rupert Murdoch pulled out of an appearance at last year's festival, which took place at the height of the phone-hacking scandal engulfing the News of the World tabloid that belonged to her father's News Corp media empire.

As the integrity and competence of her brother and News Corp executive James continues to be questioned in multiple investigations of the scandal, Elisabeth Murdoch may emerge as the most likely of the Murdoch offspring to inherit the company.

She sold her production company, Shine, to News Corp for 415 million pounds ($639 million) a year ago, but turned down the seat she was due to take on the News Corp board as she distanced herself from a family crisis provoked by the hacking affair.

The acquisition of Shine, which was founded by Elisabeth Murdoch and makes programmes including Masterchef and Merlin, was criticised by some News Corp shareholders who accused top management of nepotism and said the company was overpaying.

James Murdoch, a former chief executive of satellite broadcaster BSkyB, gave the MacTaggart lecture in Edinburgh in 2009, using the platform to attack Britain's publicly funded broadcaster the BBC.

Twenty years earlier, shortly after the launch of what was to become BSkyB, Rupert Murdoch also attacked the incumbent television elite, questioning the commonly held belief at the time that Britain was home to the world's best programming. ($1 = 0.6490 British pounds) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)