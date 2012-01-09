LONDON Jan 9 Elisabeth Murdoch is to give
the keynote address at this year's Edinburgh International
Television Festival, the platform used by her father and brother
to deliver scathing attacks on the UK TV establishment, headline
sponsor The Guardian said on Monday.
The daughter of Rupert Murdoch pulled out of an appearance
at last year's festival, which took place at the height of the
phone-hacking scandal engulfing the News of the World tabloid
that belonged to her father's News Corp media empire.
As the integrity and competence of her brother and News Corp
executive James continues to be questioned in multiple
investigations of the scandal, Elisabeth Murdoch may emerge as
the most likely of the Murdoch offspring to inherit the company.
She sold her production company, Shine, to News Corp for 415
million pounds ($639 million) a year ago, but turned down the
seat she was due to take on the News Corp board as she distanced
herself from a family crisis provoked by the hacking affair.
The acquisition of Shine, which was founded by Elisabeth
Murdoch and makes programmes including Masterchef and Merlin,
was criticised by some News Corp shareholders who accused top
management of nepotism and said the company was overpaying.
James Murdoch, a former chief executive of satellite
broadcaster BSkyB, gave the MacTaggart lecture in
Edinburgh in 2009, using the platform to attack Britain's
publicly funded broadcaster the BBC.
Twenty years earlier, shortly after the launch of what was
to become BSkyB, Rupert Murdoch also attacked the incumbent
television elite, questioning the commonly held belief at the
time that Britain was home to the world's best programming.
($1 = 0.6490 British pounds)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)